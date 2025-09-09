Bridgerton-soundtracking quartet to perform in Edinburgh

Vitamin String Quartet: The Music of Billie Eilish, Bridgerton, and Beyond comes to The Queen's Hall next March

The ensemble behind the classical covers that soundtracked Netflix’s Bridgerton Seasons 1 and 2, Vitamin String Quartet, have announced a UK tour for 2026.

Vitamin String Quartet: The Music of Billie Eilish, Bridgerton, and Beyond will showcase their unique style that has captivated listeners worldwide, amassing over 2 billion streams.

Known for their innovative adaptations of popular music, VSQ promises an unforgettable night blending the beauty of classical instruments with the vibrancy of modern hits.

With the next instalment of Netflix’s Bridgerton hitting screens in 2026, this tour is the perfect opportunity for fans to celebrate the music of past series, hearing the soundtrack to iconic moments live.

Tickets to see Vitamin String Quartet at The Queen's Hall, Edinburgh on 20th March go on sale on Friday, 12th September via https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/