Castle view bar reveals ‘Supernova’ makeover for Oasis fans in Edinburgh

One of Edinburgh’s most iconic rooftop bars is being given a ‘Supernova’ makeover in time for Oasis fans arriving in the capital for three nights of sell-out gigs on 8th, 9th and 12th August.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With around 200,000 Oasis fans expected at Murrayfield, Cold Town House has changed its name to ‘Cold Town Supernova’ with the installation of a new Gallagher brothers-shaped sign on the outside of the castle view venue.

The temporary name change is a nod to ‘Champagne Supernova’ by Oasis. The song was written by Noel Gallagher and is the closing track on the band's second studio album, What's the Story Morning Glory, which was released exactly thirty years ago in 1995.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the home of Cold Town Beer, any Oasis fans called Liam or Noel will also get the chance to enjoy a free pint of Cold Town lager as part of the celebrations at Cold Town House this weekend.

L-R Nikk Stevens (General Manager, Cold Town House) and Matteo Pigozzi (Assistant Manager, Cold Town House) are getting into the Oasis spirit

Cold Town Beer takes its name from Edinburgh’s Calton Hill, which was originally called Caltoun, meaning cold town. Cold Town Beer has become a significant name on the craft beer scene in its Edinburgh hometown and beyond.

Cold Town House will also be serving a lasagna pizza special as part of the venue’s Oasis celebration weekend from the 8th to 10th August. This speciality dish is a nod to the song 'Digsy’s Dinner' from the band’s 1994 album, Definitely Maybe.

Nikk Stevens, General Manager at Cold Town House, said: “Forget the champagne this weekend. As the home of Cold Town Beer, we’ve taken the bold move to temporarily change our name from ‘Cold Town House’ to ‘Cold Town Supernova’ in celebration of the Oasis reunion tour in Edinburgh and as a nod to the band’s famous song.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sometimes you’ve just got to ‘roll with it’. For us, there’s no better way to celebrate the Gallagher brothers coming to Edinburgh than by raising a glass of the city’s own locally brewed craft lager. Cold Town Beer has fast become a significant name on the craft beer scene in its Edinburgh hometown and beyond.

“Any Oasis fans called Liam or Noel can also enjoy a pint of Cold Town lager on us in the Grassmarket from 8th to 10thAugust.

Nikk added: “Cold Town House offers one of Edinburgh’s most popular rooftop bar experiences. It’s the ultimate city-centre location to enjoy outdoor gatherings with friends and family with the stunning backdrop of Edinburgh Castle.”

To receive a free pint of Cold Town lager at Cold Town House from 8th to 10th August, anyone named Liam or Noel aged over 18 years must present a valid ID showing their name. The offer is valid for one pint per person on each day.

Cold Town House, 4 Grassmarket, Edinburgh, EH1 2JU