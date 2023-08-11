1 . SPIN

Right here. Right now. You can change your life. SPIN is a (very) dark comedy performed entirely from a spin bike. Kate Sumpter plays the fitness instructor we all love to hate, but as her confident exterior fractures she begins to fear that the industry she loves might not be helping people after all. How did she get here? Why can't she remember her weird dream? Does anyone else hear screaming? As the sweat flows to the techno beats, this wickedly funny World Premiere gets to the heart and soul (cycle) of a capitalistic system obsessed with attaching morality to our bodies. A hilarious and heartfelt must-see ride. Playing at Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose, August 2-27 (not 21st), 2.20pm. Photo: Submitted