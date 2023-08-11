With the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 now over a week old, we’ve taken a look at shows just starting their Fringe run, special events taking place this weekend and other great shows you may have missed.
Legendary stand-up and TV show host Simon Amstell announced a late run of Fringe shows, while a one-off charity show is on this weekend in memory of comedian Andy Smart, a comic who appeared at the Fringe across at least 40 consecutive years.
1. SPIN
Right here. Right now. You can change your life. SPIN is a (very) dark comedy performed entirely from a spin bike. Kate Sumpter plays the fitness instructor we all love to hate, but as her confident exterior fractures she begins to fear that the industry she loves might not be helping people after all. How did she get here? Why can't she remember her weird dream? Does anyone else hear screaming? As the sweat flows to the techno beats, this wickedly funny World Premiere gets to the heart and soul (cycle) of a capitalistic system obsessed with attaching morality to our bodies. A hilarious and heartfelt must-see ride. Playing at Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose, August 2-27 (not 21st), 2.20pm. Photo: Submitted
2. Edinburgh Dungeon Murder Mystery
The cast of the Edinburgh Dungeon return with their sell-out thrilling Fringe show but who is the culprit this time? Come and join the Secret Society of Scottish Scoundrels and investigate the shocking murder of Edinburgh's famous Madamé Ruby Red. As you make your way through the Dungeon, the sinister story will unfold around you. Keep your wits about you as you encounter famous characters from Scotland's past - no one is above suspicion. Was it the cannibals in the courtroom with the candlestick?
The show runs from August 18-22, 7pm, 7.20pm, 7.40pm and 8pm. Tickets are £25. See https://www.thedungeons.com/edinburgh/whats-inside/events/murder-mystery/ Photo: Edinburgh Dungeon
3. Not So Smart: Raising Funds for Crisis in Memory of Andy Smart
This is a one-off charity show in memory of comedian Andy Smart, a regular with Comedy Store Players and a comic who appeared at Fringe across at least 40 consecutive years. All funds raised will be donated to Crisis Homeless Charity. The line-up includes some of the UK's best comedic talent: Fred MacAulay, Jo Caulfield, Paul Merton, Stewart Lee, Rufus Hound, Simon Munnery, Stephen Frost and many more. At the Gilded Balloon Debating Hall, Saturday, August 12, 10pm Tickets: £15 - tickets.gildedballoon.co.uk/event/14:5010/14:86953/ Photo: Gilded Balloon
4. Sasha Ellen presents Character Building Experience
The interactive role-playing comedy game show Character Building Experience is back at the Fringe with a host of new guest comedian players including: Bilal Zafar, Louise Atkinson, Sid Singh, Tom Mayhew, Liz Guterbock, Adele Cliff, Rhiannon Shaw, Sam Lake, Tom Williams, Kathryn Mather, Kuan-Wen Huang, Sam Williams and Vicky Hawley. Created and hosted by comedian, actor and writer Sasha Ellen, (nominee for Best New Show at Leicester Comedy Festival 2022 and shortlisted for the BAFTA Rocliffe award), Character Building Experience is a unique Dungeons and Dragons-style mini-adventure with improvised songs, left-field thinking and questionable choices. A professional Dungeon Master, Sasha puts comedians through their paces, raising the bar for their improvisational skills and helping them to discover bravery – or cowardice – they didn’t know they had.
Until 24th August, 8.45pm, Laughing Horse @ The Counting House Photo: Karla Gowlett