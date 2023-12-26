News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023: Famous faces spotted in Edinburgh this year

Celebrities have been spotted in Edinburgh during the Fringe
Published 13th Aug 2023, 15:24 GMT
With this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe now a distant memory, we looked back at the photos we asked you to send in of famous people you spotted in the Capital this August.

And you didn’t disappoint, sending us great photos of starts of TV and film including Ewan McGregor, Ed Byrne, Jimmy Carr, Frank Skinner and Clive Anderson. Other celebrities spotted in Edinburgh during the Fringe included MP Mhairi Black, comedian David Baddiel and actor Martin Compston.

Patricia Farquhar sent in this photo of Frank Skinner. Although the photo was not taken this year, many of our readers said they spotted the legendary Birmingham comedian and presenter in Edinburgh this month, including Linda DC who thinks she saw him taking a seat at George Square. Patricia said of her photo: "Was not this year, but did meet him at the Waverley, such a nice guy."

Ryan Jones sent in this photo of him with the Irish comedian. He said: "Ed Byrne came into my shop other day. Such a lovely dude."

Michelle Kelly sent in this photo of comedian and 8 out of 10 Cats TV show host Jimmy Carr at St James Quarter this month with her son, taken on Sunday, August 6.

Trainspotting and Star Wars star, Hollywood A-lister Ewan McGregor, right, popped into Cappuccino in Edinburgh for a cup of coffee at the start of the month.

