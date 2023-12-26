Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023: Famous faces spotted in Edinburgh this year
Celebrities have been spotted in Edinburgh during the Fringe
With this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe now a distant memory, we looked back at the photos we asked you to send in of famous people you spotted in the Capital this August.
And you didn’t disappoint, sending us great photos of starts of TV and film including Ewan McGregor, Ed Byrne, Jimmy Carr, Frank Skinner and Clive Anderson. Other celebrities spotted in Edinburgh during the Fringe included MP Mhairi Black, comedian David Baddiel and actor Martin Compston.
