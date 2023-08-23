A once annual fixture at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe returned this year after a four-year absence, with a packed audience on Saturday testament to the love this city still has for Paul Merton’s Impro Chums.

The improvised comedy group, fronted by actor, comedian, writer and Have I Got News For You team captain Paul Merton, never miss the mark when taking suggestions from the audience in a series of improvisation comedy games, with the Chums always providing laughs.

This year’s show at the Edinburgh Pleasance Courtyard Grand has enjoyed a triumphant sell-out run, which has sadly now finished for this year’s Fringe, after running from August 10-20.

Paul Merton and his Impro Chums brought the laughs to Edinburgh on Saturday. Stock photo from 2015 by Steven Scott Taylor.

In the show, Paul is joined by his wife Suki Webster, as well as Richard Vranch, Mike McShane and Kirsty Newton – who expertly provides a live piano soundtrack on request. The Chums are master at their craft, thinking up hilarious sketches and jokes on the spot. Their incredible instant comedic talent really has to be seen to be believed.

On Saturday, the Chums took on musical theatre for laughs with different genres suggested by the audience. There was also a hilarious three-person interview, with three chums answering questions as one interviewee.

One of the highlights of the performance was an arguing couple played by Paul and his wife Suki, using lines written by the audience before the show, often leaving the crowd in hysterics.

There was also Shakespeare’s ‘As You Don't Like It’, before the Chums finished with an insanely catchy ‘Tigers Need Slippers’ appeal song, again cleverly thought-up on the spot after suggestions from the audience.

The afternoon show is predominantly family-friendly, with the occasional swear word thrown-in, but overall the show has a fuzzy, warm and comforting feel to it. With the audience particpation element to the show key to that feel-good factor and warmth.