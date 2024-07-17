Edinburgh's Arthurian Legends: New Tours of Arthur's Seat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A tour company is offering guided walks that explores Arthur Seat's Celtic history and Arthurian mythology. Dr Nathan Hood, a former lecturer at the University of Edinburgh, established Excalibur Tours in May 2024 to share with locals and tourists the rich beauty, heritage and stories surrounding Holyrood Park.

The tour focuses on the Votadini, also known as the Gododdin, a tribe of Celtic Britons who ruled over East Lothian from 1500 BC to 638 AD. They had several settlements in the region, including at Traprain Law, North Berwick Law and in Holyrood Park. The guided walk visits some of their ancient hillforts and explores the archaeological findings connected to this tribe, including a Roman silver hoard and a Bronze Age religious ritual.

Some of the oldest poems that mention King Arthur, the legendary hero of Britain, are connected with the Gododdin, Arthur's Seat and the East Lothian region. Possibly the earliest reference to Arthur is in a poem that has its origins in the 600s. It describes a gathering of warrior champions at Din Eidyn - the fort of Edinburgh - before they set out to do battle. As guests journey through the park they can expect Dr Hood to provide insight into this Celtic Arthur, a primeval warrior, who predates the king from chivalric romance and courtly tales.

The guided walks take about three and a half hours, traversing the main beauty spots in Holyrood Park. Starting from the carpark adjacent to Holyrood Palace, the route travels to St Anthony's Chapel, the ruins of a medieval religious building. It then ascends to the summit of Arthur's Seat, offering panoramic views of Edinburgh, East Lothian and Fife. Then the walk turns down towards Dunsapie Hill, exploring a side of the park often missed by visitors. The group walk along the Queen's Drive, looking down upon the shimmering Duddingston Loch towards Samson's Ribs. Finally, the tour crosses Salisbury Crags before returning to the starting location.

Several visitors have enjoyed the guided walks offered by Excalibur Tours. On Tripadvisor, one reviewer described it as 'amazing!' as the tour provided 'spectacular views' and 'fascinating history', giving a 'rich perspective' on Arthur's Seat. Another enjoyed the 'insight' the walk gave into the 'deep history surrounding the area'. The walks have received several five star ratings and priced at between £20-£25.

Excalibur Tours hopes to launch a second guided walk in August focussing upon the fairies, witches and ghosts of Holyrood Park. In the 1500s several individuals visited Arthur's Seat in the hopes of communing with magical beings, and some claimed to have met them! On this walk visitors can expect to learn about the medieval cult who came searching for the fairy folk and about the supernatural creatures who are said to have lived in (or under!) the hills.

There are usually one or two tours offered every week, while private tours can be arranged with Dr Hood. For more information, visit excalibur.tours.