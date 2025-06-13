Experience the UK's biggest music quiz in Edinburgh

By Della Dukinfield
Contributor
Published 13th Jun 2025, 07:30 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2025, 12:00 BST

London-based music quiz experience Sounds Familiar Music Quiz has returned to Edinburgh for an unforgettable throwback party.

The only music quiz to have sold out the Camden Roundhouse and played Glastonbury Festival more times than David Bowie, Sounds Familiar Music Quiz is coming to The Three Sisters on multiple dates for a music quiz experience like no other. This includes an event onFriday 20th June.

Hailed as the party disguised as a music quiz, Sounds Familiar is every music lover’s dream. Featuring stuffed full of chart classics, old skool anthems, Indie bangers, mash ups, power ballads, guilty pleasures from the 60s to the current day, expect over 100 killer tunes in one epic quiz.

Grab your tickets at https://www.designmynight.com/edinburgh/pubs/old-town/the-three-sisters/sounds-familiar-music-quiz-edinburgh?t=tickets

