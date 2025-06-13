Experience the UK's biggest music quiz in Edinburgh
The only music quiz to have sold out the Camden Roundhouse and played Glastonbury Festival more times than David Bowie, Sounds Familiar Music Quiz is coming to The Three Sisters on multiple dates for a music quiz experience like no other. This includes an event onFriday 20th June.
Hailed as the party disguised as a music quiz, Sounds Familiar is every music lover’s dream. Featuring stuffed full of chart classics, old skool anthems, Indie bangers, mash ups, power ballads, guilty pleasures from the 60s to the current day, expect over 100 killer tunes in one epic quiz.
Grab your tickets at https://www.designmynight.com/edinburgh/pubs/old-town/the-three-sisters/sounds-familiar-music-quiz-edinburgh?t=tickets