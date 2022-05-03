It sees the former One Direction singer-turned-solo-superstar cast opposite Florence Pugh, while Wilde is back in the directing chair following up her teen comedy Booksmart.

The film is set in the 1950s in an isolated, utopian community in the California desert and features an unhappy housewife and her husband, who harbours a dark secret.

Little Women star Pugh plays housewife Alice while Styles stars as husband Jack in the psychological thriller, which is due in cinemas on September 23.

The trailer, which you can watch here, opens with what first appears to be a carefree life, as Styles and Pugh laugh and kiss at a party with friends.

As the couple later cuddle in bed, Pugh’s character says: “You and me?” to which Styles replies: “Always. You and me.”

During the day, the women of the community are left to do the household chores as the men go off to work for the town’s company, Victory.

A voiceover by actor Chris Pine, who plays Victory chief executive Frank, says: “All of you wives, we men, we ask a lot. We ask for strength. Food at home, a house cleaned. And discretion above all else.”

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh star in Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling

However, all does not seem to be well as Pugh’s character begins to question what the project is really doing.

Their marital bliss seems to fracture as she ponders: “What is actually happening? What if this place is dangerous?” causing Style’s character to lash out, screaming: “Stop it!”

The video rapidly moves from scenes of lavish parties and steamy intimate moments to Pugh’s character looking distressed and appearing to be chased by people in red overalls as she runs into the desert.

Wilde posted the trailer on Instagram and wrote: “I’m so proud of this team and can’t wait to show you what we made together. #dontworrydarling”

The 38-year-old director began dating Styles, 28, after casting him in the project.

Meanwhile, Styles has said that his forthcoming solo album, Harry’s House, will be by far his “most intimate” record to date.

The pop superstar, 28, is due to release his highly anticipated third studio album on May 20.

The Grammy-winning singer admitted that he was previously concerned about his records being a great commercial success but now he focuses on making music that he can be “proud of for a long time”.

Styles told Better Homes & Gardens magazine that his upcoming album “sounds like the biggest, and the most fun” but that it is “by far the most intimate”.

He released his chart-topping self-titled debut album in 2017 and his second offering, Fine Line, in 2019, which peaked at number two in the album charts.

Reflecting on his first solo album, the singer said he felt that he could not make “fun music” on the back of his time in One Direction if he wanted to be “taken seriously as a musician”.