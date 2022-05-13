It’s a dangerous thing, hope. But, could this be the year the UK finally doesn’t come last in Eurovision?

In an unusual turn of events, UK entry Sam Ryder’s odds to win Eurovision with his song Space Man have – well – rocketed.

He’s currently second only to favourites Ukraine, with their act Kalush Orchestra.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Ryder is the UK entry for Eurovision 2022 (Image: Instagram @samhairwolfryder)

Could the TikTok star go all the way? Here’s everything you need to know.

What are the Eurovision 2022 odds for Sam Ryder?

Sam Ryder’s current odds to win Eurovision 2022 for the UK are around 6/1 (at the time of writing).

Sam Ryder is the UK entry for Eurovision 2022 (BBC/Parlophone Music)

It puts him in second place, behind Ukraine act Kalush Orchestra with their song Stefania – placing 1/3.

Third favourites are currently Sweden with Cornelia Jakobs at odds of around 7/1.

Ryder’s popularity could be helped by his huge social media following. The 32-year-old from Essex has 3.6 million followers on Instagram and 12.4m fans on TikTok.

However, despite this positive turn of events, he is keeping a cool head.

He told the BBC: “I don't want to get to a point where I start believing the hype. I just want to do everyone proud, and do the best job I possibly can."

What place has the UK previously come in Eurovision? Has the UK ever won Eurovision?

The past two Eurovision Song Contests have seen the UK come in last place – with James Newman and ‘Embers’ in 2021, and Michael Rice in 2019 with ‘Bigger Than Us’.

The last time we made the top 10 was more than a decade ago in 2009 with Jade Ewan singing Andrew Lloyd Webber’s song ‘It’s My Time’, placing a respectable fifth.

And the UK last won Eurovision 25 years ago with Katrina and the Waves singing ‘Love Shine A Light’ in 1997.

Previous UK winners include Bucks Fizz with ‘Making Your Mind Up’ in 1981, Brotherhood of Man with ‘Save Your Kisses For Me’ in 1976, and Lulu with ‘Boom-Bang-a-Bang’ in 1969.