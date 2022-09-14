Prepare for baking disasters, trumphs, and soggy bottoms, the big white tent is back.

The first episode of series 13 of The Great British Bake Off aired on Tuesday night (September 13) on Channel 4.

There were 12 new bakers hoping to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith – and make presenters Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas laugh.

Music teacher Kevin (left) and nuclear scientist James are representing Scotland on The Great British Bake Off 2022 (Channel 4)

Among them, were two Scots, James and Kevin, hoping to follow in the footsteps of Edinburgh winner Peter Sawkins.

Here's everything we know about the bakers representing Scotland in this year’s competition.

Who is James on The Great British Bake Off 2022?

Nuclear scientist James impressed viewers with his bakes and colourful kilt on episode one.

The 25-year-old lives in Cumbria but grew up in the east-end of Glasgow, having moved to England after university.

James describes himself as a board-game geek who loves horror films from the ‘70s and ‘80s. The ‘red velvet king’ has a popular Instagram account @the_big_gay_baker where he shares his favourite bakes.

Who is Kevin on The Great British Bake Off 2022?

Kevin is a music teacher from Lanarkshire who can play the saxophone, flute, piano and clarinet. Funnily enough, during the show he admitted he vaguely knew James through sharing a music teacher.

The 33-year-old is a big animal lover who began baking when he was 17. You can find him on Instagram @kevinflynnbakes

How can I watch GBBO? When to watch the next episode