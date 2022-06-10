The first week of Love Island 2022 is coming to an end and we’ve had bombshells , first dates , and more drama from the Villa . When drama comes, the meme machine that is Twitter starts to churn.

From enjoying the arrival of Ekin-Su and her no-nonsense approach to ‘making friends’, to Davide and Luca’s upcoming rivalry, Love Island fans have been poking fun at every element of Love Island possible. Still, there’s no need to endlessly scroll through Twitter trying to find the best and brightest memes out there; we’ve done the work for you. Here are 10 of our favourite memes from Love Island Twitter so far.