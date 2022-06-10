Here are 10 of our favourite memes from Love Island this week.
Love Island 2022: 10 of the best memes and reaction tweets from the first week in the Love Island Villa

We found the best Love Island memes so that you don’t have to.

By Rachael Davies
Friday, 10th June 2022, 7:29 pm

The first week of Love Island 2022 is coming to an end and we’ve had bombshells, first dates, and more drama from the Villa. When drama comes, the meme machine that is Twitter starts to churn.

From enjoying the arrival of Ekin-Su and her no-nonsense approach to ‘making friends’, to Davide and Luca’s upcoming rivalry, Love Island fans have been poking fun at every element of Love Island possible. Still, there’s no need to endlessly scroll through Twitter trying to find the best and brightest memes out there; we’ve done the work for you. Here are 10 of our favourite memes from Love Island Twitter so far.

Featured creators:

@molly_milner | @poppyjacksonxx | @da1lymemes | @Lucyfacchinello | @ellsvictoriahh | @Georgia35476424 | @da1lymemes | @JivanCheema | @chelseaamberx | @JivanCheema

1. Italian snack, or value meal deal?

Once you get past the abs, is there really much there?

Photo: @poppyjacksonxx on Twitter

2. Throwback to an iconic moment

This moment has to be on its way...but who will be on the receiving end?

Photo: @molly_milner on Twitter

3. Who else is backing the two most wholesome Islanders?

Let's be honest, they would be adorable together.

Photo: @Lucyfacchinello on Twitter

4. The chaos we've been waiting for 🙏

Like her or hate her, she's definitely mixed things up.

Photo: @da1lymemes on Twitter

