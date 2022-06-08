In true Love Island style, Tuesday’s episode ended with dramatic music and two slow-motion figures walking towards the Villa. That can only mean one thing: two bombshells are heading our way.

Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming arrivals – and the impact they’ll have on the summer of love.

Love Island contestants joined by two new bombshells

With one single man and five couples now in the Love Island Villa, two new women entering is sure to stir things up. There will be a recoupling at the end of the week and whoever is left single will be dumped from the Villa, ending their summer of love.

Here’s a bit more about both girls entering the Villa, ahead of their debut on tonight’s episode.

Afia Tonkmor

The arrival of the two new women (Afia on the left, Ekin-Su on the right) was teased at the end of Tuesday's episode. Photo: ITV / Love Island.

The 25-year-old Londoner usually works as a Lounge Host at a Private Members Club, but is taking a break to enter the Villa this summer.

“It just seems like a once in a lifetime opportunity to meet someone, have an amazing summer, just have so much fun and have a bit of a summer romance as well,” Afia says.

Lucky for Afia and whoever catches her eye on Love Island, she says she usually falls in love quickly: "I fall in love quickly, too quickly, two dates I am like, ‘OMG I am obsessed with this boy, he’s everything.”

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Joining Afia is Ekin-Su, a 27-year-old actress from Essex.

“I’m looking for that real genuine spark and they just see me as me,” she tells the Love Island team. “I think the concept of the show brings back true and raw feelings.”

The boys will need to get grafting, as Ekin-Su describes herself as “quite picky”.

"I’m not just looking for looks, I’m looking for brains!” she says. “I’m looking for someone with intelligence, someone who can have good chats. Nothing like cockiness! I’m looking for a serious man and a serious relationship.”