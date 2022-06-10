It looks like we’re in for a good old Love Island spat between Luca and Davide, as the two Italians go head to head over Gemma from the cliffhanger ending on last night’s episode. Aside from that, Afia and Ekin-Su will be choosing the boys they want to couple up with, after getting to know the various men – and making the original women sweat a little in the process.

Looking forward to tonight, there’s plenty of action left to unfold, so how long will tonight’s episode be and when does it air? Here’s what you need to know.

How long is Love Island on for tonight?

Tonight’s episode will be one hour and five minutes long.

"After a scorching first week in the Love Island villa, the Islanders have already discovered that the path to true love is never easy,” reads the episode description.

In total, this season of Love Island will go on for eight weeks, but there’s no specific date of the final yet.

The couples have been announced - now it's time to get grafting. Photo: ITV / Love Island.

What days is Love Island on?

Love Island is on every day of the week except for Saturdays, when an ‘Unseen Bits' special airs to give the Islanders a break from being filmed for content.

What time is Love Island on tonight?

The episode will air at 9pm on ITV2 and will be available to catch up from 10.05pm on ITV Hub. Episodes are also available the following morning on BritBox.