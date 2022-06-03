Long-time Love Island fans will know that the first couples are usually decided by the Islanders themselves, with the women stepping forward for the man they want and the men picking a woman out of the line-up. However, this year comes with a twist before the new season gets underway.

Here’s what you need to know about the change to the rules before the eighth season of Love Island kicks off.

Love Island vote opens ahead of new season

This year, Love Island announced that the public will be able to vote on the first couples in the app before the first episode on Monday June 6th. To vote, you’ll need to download the Love Island app, available from the Apple App Store and Google Play. Votes need to be submitted by 9am on Saturday June 4th.

From there, you can vote who each of the five women should couple up with. However, only five of the men are available to vote on. Davide is not included in the vote, for reasons that Love Island has not yet made public.

"For the first time ever, you get to have your say on who couples up on Day 1!” the show announced on social media. “Head to the app to play matchmaker and pick which boy you think should couple up with each girl. The polls will close at 9am Saturday, head to the link in our bio now.“Davide is not included in the polls - watch the first show on Monday 6th June at 9pm on ITV2 to find out more. ITV General Terms apply, go to itv.com/terms #LoveIsland”.

Which Love Islanders would you pair together? Photo: Love Island/ ITV.

Speaking to Christine Lampard on ITV’s Lorraine, the voice of the show, Iain Stirling, spoke about the plot twist: “I feel like the viewers at home, yeah, you get to look at all the Islanders, get a vibe, see who you think suits who, or maybe who isn’t suited to who and put them together and we can watch the fireworks fly.”

The 34-year-old presenter and comedian also suggested that the upcoming series would be the most “sexy” series yet.

“It’s sexy. Look at me, I’ve even got a white shirt on – I’m sexy this year, it’s unbelievable,” he said. “I’d nearly undone this button but I was told I wasn’t allowed to, it was too early in the morning.”

Love Island launches on ITV2 on June 6 at 9pm.