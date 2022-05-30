When does Love Island 2022 start? Love Island start date announced for return of ITV2 dating show

Gather around the firepit, slap on your factor 50, Love Island is coming back.

ITV has released the first teaser trailer for the summer 2022 series of the most-watched reality dating show on TV.

Expect endless drone shots of Majorca, cheesy ballads over any slightly downbeat moment, and beautiful people shrieking “I’VE GOT A TEXT!”

This is the seventh year of the ‘OG’ dating show which has seen couples go on to marry and even have children together – and a lot of break ups too.

Here’s all we know so far about Love Island 2022.

When does Love Island 2022 start? How can I watch?

When does Love Island 2022 start? (Love Island/ITV)

The producers of Love Island have just confirmed the date for the 2022 series.

Love Island is back on Monday, June 6 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. If past seasons are anything to go by, the show will air at 9pm.

It will run for eight weeks over the summer. Usually, the show airs every weekday and Sunday at 9pm, with Aftersun on Sunday night.

The Love Island finalists in 2021, clockwise from top left: Millie, Chloe, Kaz, Faye, Teddy, Tyler, Toby, and Liam (ITV)

Love Island 2022 releases first trailer

The first promo trailer for Love Island 2022 dropped during Britain’s Got Talent on Saturday night (May 14).

It features the unmistakable voice of Iain Stirling, who is married to the show’s host Laura Whitmore.

He says: “Adios blind dates, au revoir romantic weekends away, arivederci to the language of love. Is that a text in your pocket or are you just excited to see us?

Love Island 2022 has just announced its release date (Photo: Laura Whitmore, ITV)

"That’s right the OGs of love are here, letting you know that this summer love is ours.”

The trailer says 224 islanders have slo-mo walked through the famous Love Island villas doors.

It also pokes fun at rival Netflix’s reality dating shows Love Is Blind and Too Hot to Handle, saying: “This summer love isn’t blind, it’s neon and we can deffo handle the heat – we’ve got a fire pit mate.”

Who are the contestants for Love Island 2022?

We don’t know the full list of contestants for this year’s Love Island at the moment.

But ITV is slowly releasing the lineup throughout today (May 30) – we’ll be updating our story as soon as each islander is announced.

Let’s hope they’ll throw in some Scots to spice things up, after last year’s bombshells Shannon Singh, Dale Mehmet, and Harry Young.