Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s the last few days of Love Island’s eighth series, and the islanders are being whittled down ahead of the grand final. Thursday night’s episode (July 28) saw three of the couples head out on their last romantic dates of the series.

Paige Turley and Adam Collard set sail on a luxurious boat, where former islander Adam admitted: “I tried to play it cool, it didn’t work out at all. It lasted 24-hours, if that.”

The pair agreed to stop ‘playing it cool' and discussed meeting eachother’s families.

Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack on their final Love Island date (ITV)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope were taken out to a fiesta in a seemingly quiet town in Majorca, where Love Island is filmed. All of a sudden, a street party began with drummers and flamenco dancers.

Indiyah said: “I never expected to meet you. Genuinely, I’m so happy, and how far we’ve come. All roads now lead to Damiyah.” Dami then asked her to be his girlfriend officially, and Indiyah said she would.

Next, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti embarked on their final date in a colosseum-style setting, being serenaded by guest singer Alfie Boe.

Toasting Ekin-Su, Davide said: “To our beautiful experience and hopefully we will last forever - it will last forever.”

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti on their final date on Love Island 2022 (ITV)

Ekin-Su was on the verge of tears when she said: “You've brought this completely different side to me that I’ve hidden for years.” Davide then told her he loves her.

Who left Love Island? Latest islanders dumped from villa

The most recent islanders to leave the Love Island villa were dumped on Wednesday night’s episode (July 27). Danica Taylor and Josh Allen were the couple with the fewest votes from the public.

Danica Taylor had a sensational exit from the Love Island 2022 villa (ITV)

Danica, a 21-year-old dancer from Leicester, had entered the show on June 17 as a ‘bombshell’, and quickly become popular with viewers and the islanders.

Given the opportunity to couple up with an islander originally, she chose Luca Bish but was unable to prize him away from Gemma Owen – who he has been coupled up with for almost the entirety of the show.

Danica then shared a kiss with Davide, although it was a short-lived romance, as the Italian chose Antigoni – before succumbing to the undeniable chemistry he shared with Ekin-Su.

Further romance flickered in Casa Amor with Josh, who decided he wanted to be just friends, before fellow Casa boy Billy made his move, before the duo broke it off following an explosive argument.

Jamie Allen and Danica Taylor have been dumped from the Love Island 2022 villa (ITV)

However, Danica finally appeared to have found a strong connection with new boy, and professional footballer, Josh Allen.

A centre forward for English football club Halifax Town, Allen entered the villa with three other bombshells – Reece Ford, Nathalia Campos and Lacey Edwards – and immediately struck up a connection with the energetic Danica.

“I’m walking out of here with somebody who I genuinely think I’ve got quite a good connection with,” Danica said before leaving the villa, “I’m so proud of myself.”

Speaking about her blossoming romance with Jamie, she said: “It’s still early days for me and Jamie – but we just clicked.”

And Jamie agreed when speaking about whether the couple would keep something going on the outside. He said: “Definitely - there’s no reason why not. That doesn’t change the connection we have.

"We’ve already talked about a few dates we’re going to tick off the list. We’re definitely going to see each other on the outside 100%.”

Who is left on Love Island? Full list of couples

The latest dumping means there are five couples left in the Love Island villa now. They are: Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope, Paige Thorne and Adam Collard, and Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page.

There are normally four couples in the final, so one more could be dumped in the next few days.

Full list of dumped Love Islanders

So far, we’ve had Liam Llewellyn and Jacques O’Neil leave the Villa voluntarily, as well as islanders dumped during recouplings and public votes. They are:

- Liam Llewelyn (left voluntarily)

- Afia Tonkmor (recoupling)

- Remi Lambert (recoupling)

- Amber Beckford (public vote)

- Ikenna Ekwonna (public vote)

- Charlie Radnedge (public vote)

- Antigoni Buxton (public vote)

- Mollie Salmon (Casa Amor)

- Cheyanne Kerr (Casa Amor)

- Jazmine Nichol (Casa Amor)

- Jack Keating (Casa Amor)

- Samuel Agbiji (Casa Amor)

- George Tasker (Casa Amor)

- Jay Younger (public vote)

- Chyna Mills (public vote)

- Jacques O’Neil (left voluntarily)

- Josh Samuel Le Grove (public vote)

- Coco Lodge (public vote)

- Billy Brown (public vote)

- Summer Botwe (public vote)

- Deji Adeniyi (public vote)

- Lacey Edwards (public vote)

- Nathalia Campos (public vote)

- Reece Ford (public vote)

- Danica Taylor (public vote)

- Jamie Allen (public vote)