Love Island’s winter series is in full swing with new host Maya Jama in South Africa. But there is one rite of passage the islanders on the reality ITV2 show are experiencing. The rollercoaster ride of Casa Amor is here. For those who are in need a reminder, here’s what Casa Amor is, what’s in store for the Love Island contestants, and when the drama ends.

What is Casa Amor? Love Island 2023 twist explained

Translating to ‘house of Love’ in Spanish, Casa Amor is an infamous Love Island custom. It is often described as the “ultimate test” of the islanders’ relationships and takes place around half way through the eight week show.

Tom and Sammy kiss during the challenge on Love Island (ITV)

The men and women are split into two villas – usually secretly. One group stays in the original villa, and the other is taken to Casa Amor. There, they are met with a number of bombshells from the opposite sex who will try to “turn their heads”.

This segment of the show usually lasts around a week and has explosive results when the villas are reunited once more. When this happens, each islander is asked whether they want to stay with their original couple or pick one of the new bombshells to recouple with.

In past Love Island series’, this has led to fiery TV moments – like when Michael recoupled with Joanna over Amber in 2019, and when Liam was confronted by Lillie after returning to Millie like he’d been a saint in 2021.

When did Casa Amor start on Love Island 2023?

Tanya, Claudia and Jessie react to a text in Casa Amor (Love Island, ITV)

Casa Amor normally takes place half way through the Love Island series – so four weeks in. Since Love Island 2023 started on January 16, Casa Amor began on Sunday, February 12. Just in time for Valentine’s Day. The girls were whisked away this time to a separate villa, with the Casa Amor bombshell boys and girls arriving on the Monday, February 13 episode.

When does Love Island’s Casa Amor end?

Casa Amor usually lasts one week, culminating in an explosive recoupling. The preview for the next episode shows this recoupling will begin on Thursday night, February 16. However, this is likely to continue into the Friday night episode, on February 17.

What has happened in Casa Amor? Which islanders could recouple?

Over in the Casa Amor villa, it looks like Tanya Manhenga – currently paired with Shaq Muhammad – could recouple with Irish heartthrob Martin Akinola. Olivia Hawkins, coupled up with Kai Fagan, has kissed Maxwell Samuda, and Samie Elishi has been getting to know Ryan Weekly – but she admitted he was starting to give her the “ick”.

Meanwhile, back at the original villa, the boys have indeed been moving mad. Will Young caused a stir when he kissed Layla Al-Momani multiple times – but he later admitted regret and told her he was falling for Jessie Wynter, who has remained loyal. Casey O’Gorman, currently coupled up with Claudia Fogarty, kissed Sanam Harrinanan but later shared a bed with Cynthia Otseh-Taiwo and the pair have also shared a kiss or two.

Tom Clare, also known as Terrace Tom, has been happily coupled up with Samie Elishi. However, he has been getting to know Scottish bombshell Lydia Karakyriakou and the pair shared a cheeky kiss on the terrace. Meanwhile, Kai Fagan is coupled up with Olivia Hawkins, but he has kissed Sanam Harrinanan. Both Ron Hall, coupled up with Lana Jenkins, and Shaq Muhammad, who is with Tanya Manhenga, have slept outside on the day beds for the duration of Casa Amor.

But let’s wait and see what happens in the recoupling!

