The latest series of Love Island, starring new host Maya Jama, has been a rollercoaster so far. We’ve had recoupling drama, shock dumpings, sneaky kisses, betrayals – and of course the explosive fallout from Casa Amor and Movie Night.

Filmed in South Africa, the winter edition of the popular reality dating show kicked off on ITV2 on Monday, January 16. But when is the Love Island grand finale? And which couple are favourites to win and share the £50,000 prize money?

When is the Love Island 2023 final? When did Love Island 2023 start?

Tanya during movie night on Love Island 2023 (ITV)

The official date for the Love Island 2023 final hasn’t been announced yet by ITV. However – as the show normally runs for eight weeks and always finishes on a Monday – we can be fairly confident in saying the final will take place on Monday March 13, 2023.

This will take us exactly eight weeks from the series’ first episode, on Monday, January 16. So get your popcorn ready and cancel your plans for then!

Who are the favourites to win Love Island 2023?

The current favourites to win Love Island 2023 are Will Young and Jessie Winter. Next is Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall, with third place going to Samie Elishi and Tom Clare. Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammed are in fourth place currently. But that can all change, especially with Movie Night coming up!

Jessie on Love Island 2023 in South Africa (ITV)

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITVX tonight at 9pm.

