Anton Danyluk is perhaps one of the most memorable Scots to have entered the Love Island villa. With a new Love Island winter series on the horizon, let’s look back on Anton’s time on the show and what he’s done since.

Anton Danyluk’s Love Island journey including row with Belle Hassan

Let’s rewind to the summer of 2019. Lil Nas X’s Old Town Road was blasting on the radio, Jeremy Kyle had just been cancelled, and one of the best series’ of Love Island was about to drop on ITV2.

Anton Danyluk appeared on Love Island season 5 - and now he's a fitness guru (Instagram @anton_danyluk)

Anton Danyluk was one of the original islanders parachuted into Mallorca for the fifth season of the hugely popular dating show, with Caroline Flack presenting for the last time. The personal trainer first coupled up with Amy Hart, before being matched with eventual winner Amber Gill, Elma Pazar, and Lucie Donlan in successive recouplings.

But it wasn’t until Casa Amor that Anton found a true connection with Belle Hassan, whose dad Tamer Hassan starred in Game of Thrones as one of the Dothraki khals. The pair coupled up on day 30 of the show and had a rollercoaster relationship, with cracks beginning to show when Anton gave his number to a shop worker.

An explosive row broke out between the two following the Snog, Marry, Pie challenge. Anton chose to kiss islander Anna Vakili, saying “I’m going to kiss this person because they were the best kisser in the kissing challenge, but I’m not going to use tongues.”

Anton and Belle during happier times on Love Island Season 5 (ITV)

Belle responded: “Come at me with a ring, I f***ing dare you.” Anton attempted to propose to her but she refused.

Later at the island club, Belle heard Anton had planned to break up with her over the incident, saying he’d never felt so embarrassed in his entire life. A fiery Belle confronted him: “You’ve mugged me off, you’ve embarrassed me, you’ve made me feel like s**t. You’re sitting there bulls**ting to yourself and everyone else, saying you’ve waited four weeks for this. If it was that special you wouldn’t be acting like this.”

The pair later reconciled and went on a final date – but they were voted out by viewers and dumped just before the final. Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea won, with Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury coming second.

What did Anton Danyluk do after Love Island?

Anton and Belle announced their relationship had ended just a few weeks after leaving the Love Island villa. Anton moved to Dubai working as a personal trainer and also secured a job with World Merit, an organisation supported by the United Nations, to promote health and wellbeing among young people.

Originally from Aidrie, Anton moved into a mansion in Bathgate, West Lothian, complete with 10 acres of land, a swimming pool and gym, and its own bar. However, the property was put on the market in January 2022 for £2.5 million.

Anton founded the free children's wellness app The Can-Do Crew, which aims to inspire “healthy conversations about emotions and mood” and encourage positive lifestyle choices, including diet and household chores. And he also runs An-Toned, an online coaching business.

Anton Danyluk transformation and surgery rumours

Since leaving Love Island, Anton’s appearance has changed considerably, and he now has a bodybuilder physique. He has one million followers on Instagram, where he posts his fitness advice and describes himself as an “online transformation specialist”.

The now 28-year-old has also received accusations of having cosmetic surgery – with people online claiming he has had fillers on his face. However, Anton has denied having any work done.

He told the Daily Mail the trolling made him regret ever going on Love Island, and reminded him of being bullied in the past. He said: “'It's funny because I was bullied when I was a kid for being overweight and that was the main reason that I physically got into living a healthier lifestyle.

