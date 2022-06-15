Last night saw the arrival of two new bombshells in the Love Island Villa – including this season’s first Scottish contestant, investment analyst Jay Younger.

Yesterday saw both Jay and Remi get their first impressions of the other Islanders, but what will Day Two of Love Island look like for them? Here’s a look at what’s in store for Jay on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh’s Jay discusses who he has his eye on

The morning after their arrival to the Villa, Jay and Remi catch up with one another. Jay says: “I definitely feel that at least three of them have been rattled. I caught eyes with Amber and I’ll never forget that, Amber and I were just eyeballing, I was literally eyeballing Amber from the middle of the hall.”

Remi says: “Tasha and Andrew look so good together.” but Jay disagrees and says: “Bro, let me tell you man, Tasha wants out of that relationship.”

Remi says: “Do you think?” Jay tells Remi: “100% mate, I think Tasha is probably wanting us to properly graft her but yeah bro, it’s all to play for mate.”

Jay has the opportunity to get to know the women more. Photo: ITV / Love Island.

But are Jay’s observations accurate and which girls will he decide to make a play for?

Jay and Remi catch the girls’ attention

Remi and Jay both receive a text, asking them to select three girls of their choice for a lunch date that will see one girl make their starter, one make their main and one make their dessert.

Jay and Remi debrief about the other Islanders in tonight's episode. Photo: ITV / Love Island.

Jay picks Amber for starter, Ekin-Su for main and Tasha for dessert while Remi opts for Indiyah for starter, Paige for main and dessert dished up by twice picked Ekin-Su.

During starters, Remi and Indiyah feed each other as he asks about getting a kiss.

Meanwhile, Jay says to Amber: “You’ve got the highest emotional intelligence I can see and you’re a good looking girl so why would I not want to get to know you?” Heading back to the kitchen Amber admits to the other girls: “He’s fit.”

Next up are the mains, as Remi tucks into his meal cooked by Paige he says: “It’s probably all over my lips” to which Paige seductively suggests: “We can get it off later babe, don’t worry.”

Meanwhile Ekin-Su and Jay get very close, sharing a piece of spaghetti Lady and the Tramp-style. Ekin-Su pulls away just before their lips lock, but not before Davide notices from the balcony.

Time for dessert and when asked by Jay: “In terms of attraction in the villa do you just have eyes for Andrew or do you think there’s anyone else?” Tasha replies: “Obviously at the moment it’s Andrew and you but we will have to wait and see won’t we.”

Ekin-Su doesn’t seem to be distracted by an on-looking Davide as she feeds chocolate covered strawberries to Remi for dessert. Will Ekin-Su’s two dates with the bombshells fizzle out Davide’s flame?