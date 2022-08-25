Laura Whitmore, the host of Love Island, is leaving the job after three series’. The 37-year-old, who had a baby with the show’s voiceover Iain Stirling in 2021, shared the news in an emotional Instagram post.

The presenter said she had found some elements of the show “very difficult” – including flying backwards and forwards to South Africa for the winter series. She wrote: “I was only planning to fill in for Caroline [Flack] for a series and it turned into 3 series. I hope I did you proud Caroline.”

Here are the latest odds for the next Love Island host who could replace Laura Whitmore – including 2022 winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

1. Sophie Monk Sophie Monk is the current favourite to replace Laura Whitmore as Love Island host. The singer starred on The Batchelorette Australia and hosts Love Island Australia.

2. Vick Hope Radio presenter Vick Hope is currently second in the odds to be the next Love Island host. The former Capital Breakfast host now presents Drivetime on BBC Radio 1.

3. Maya Jama Maya Jama is the next favourite to host Love Island. The television presenter and DJ is known for hosting ITV's Walk The Line, BBC Three's Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star and was a DJ on BBC Radio 1.

4. Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu The one and only Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is also rumoured to be in the running for the next Love Island presenter. The Turkish actress shot to fame when she appeared on Love Island 2022 and won the series with Davide Sanclimenti.