Love Island host odds: 10 favourites to replace Laura Whitmore as Love Island host, from Maya Jama to Ekin-Su
Love Island host Laura Whitmore has announced she is stepping down. Here are the favourites to replace her as Love Island host.
Laura Whitmore, the host of Love Island, is leaving the job after three series’. The 37-year-old, who had a baby with the show’s voiceover Iain Stirling in 2021, shared the news in an emotional Instagram post.
The presenter said she had found some elements of the show “very difficult” – including flying backwards and forwards to South Africa for the winter series. She wrote: “I was only planning to fill in for Caroline [Flack] for a series and it turned into 3 series. I hope I did you proud Caroline.”
Here are the latest odds for the next Love Island host who could replace Laura Whitmore – including 2022 winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.
