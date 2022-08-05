Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti have ridden off into the sunset after winning the final of Love Island 2022.

But the drama isn’t over just yet, as the islanders are going to be brought back together for a (hopefully) explosive Love Island reunion. It’s as Deji said, “I don't want peace, I want problems”.

Get ready to see the likes of Gemma Owen, Luca Bish, Dami Hope, Indiyah Polack, Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page once again – not to mention Edinburgh’s own Jay Younger.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is the winner of Love Island 2022, alongside Davide Sanclimenti (ITV)

Here’s everything you need to know about the Love Island 2022 reunion.

When is the Love Island reunion 2022? How to watch

The Love Island series eight reunion will take place on Sunday (August 7) from 9pm on ITV2 or ITV Hub.

ITV is said to have filmed the show with host Laura Whitmore on Thursday night (August 4).

Summer Botwe and Coco Lodge reportedly had a row on the Love Island 2022 reunion (ITV)

There was reported to have been a "heated exchange” between two islanders, with producers forced to step in, according to an audience member.

What drama is expected at the Love Island 2022 reunion?

It has been rumoured that Casa Amor girls Coco Lodge and Summer Botwe have fallen out since leaving the villa. This is said to be following comments Coco made about Casa boy Josh Le Grove, who Summer is dating.

On the Saving Grace podcast, Coco said she could have slept with Josh in the villa they were in together after being dumped from the show.

Meanwhile, Davide Sanclimenti has unfollowed George Tasker – who alleged something happened between himself and Ekin-Su during Casa Amor.

There could also be beef between Tasha Ghouri and Jacques O’Neill, after a comment he made on his private Instagram story was leaked.

Reacting to Tasha’s speech to Andrew in the Love Island finale, Jacques quoted Davide, saying: “You are a liar, an actress, get the f*** out”.

However, Jacques – who left Love Island early after Adam Collard started getting to know his partner Paige Thorne – is reportedly not attending the reunion.

Who won Love Island 2022? And who was the runner up?

Ekin-Su and Davide were the outright winners of Love Island 2022 – scooping a whopping 60 per cent of the public vote.

In second place were Luca Bish and Gemma Owen, who is Michael Owen’s daughter.

Third were Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope, while Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page came fourth.

Paige Thorne and Adam Collard – who was on his second visit to the Love Island villa – came fifth and did not make it to the grand final.

When is the next series of Love Island?

Viewers won’t have to wait a year for the next series of Love Island.

The reality dating show will be back with a winter edition in early 2023, filmed in South Africa.