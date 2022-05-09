Ncuti Gatwa Doctor Who: Who is new Dr Who actor? Where is he from? Actor's previous roles

Ncuti Gatwa, cast as the new Doctor Who, pictured at the BAFTA Television awards on May 8, 2022 (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Ncuti Gatwa is the new timelord in Doctor Who.

The Scottish actor will take over the role from Jodie Whittaker to become the 14th doctor in the beloved BBC sci-fi series.

“It feels really amazing. It's a true honour,” said Gatwa, best known for playing Eric in Netflix’s Sex Education, “This role is an institution and it's so iconic.

Newly announced Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa received a loud round of applause from the audience at the TV Baftas as he came on stage to present the scripted comedy award alongside his Sex Education co-star Aimee Lou Wood (Photo: Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock)

"I feel very grateful to have had the baton handed over and I'm going to try to do my best.”

Where is Ncuti Gatwa from? Edinburgh childhood and connection to Rwanda

Ncuti Gatwa grew up on a working class estate in Edinburgh.

Born in Rwanda in 1992, his family fled the country during the Rwandan genocide when he was just two years old and settled in Scotland.

Gatwa attended Boroughmuir High School in Edinburgh and Dunfermline High School in Fife, where he faced racist abuse.

In BBC documentary Black and Scottish, the 29-year-old spoke out about racism he faced at the Dunfermline school, including a racist social media page about him.

“It was like, ‘get the n***** out the school,” he told the documentary.

Gatwa studied acting at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in Glasgow, graduating with a BA in 2013.

What has Ncuti Gatwa been in? Previous roles including Eric in Sex Education

After graduating, Gatwa joined the Dundee Repertory Theatre.

He appeared in episodes of Bob Servant and Stonemouth before being cast as Eric Effiong in the Netflix series Sex Education, which was released in 2019.

The critically acclaimed teen drama has now run for three series and Gatwa has been widely praised by critics.

His performance earned him three consecutive Bafta TV Award nominations for best male comedy performance between 2020 and 2022.