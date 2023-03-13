The winter series of Love Island, starring new host Maya Jama, has been a rollercoaster. We’ve had recoupling drama, shock dumpings, sneaky kisses, betrayals – and of course the explosive fallout from Casa Amor.

Filmed in South Africa, the winter edition of the popular reality dating show kicked off on ITV2 in January. But when is the grand finale for this series of Love Island? And which couple are favourites to win and share the £50,000 prize money?

The official date for the Love Island 2023 final has been announced by host Maya Jama. It will air on Monday March 13, from 9pm. This takes us exactly eight weeks from the series’ first episode, which aired on Monday, January 16.

Who left Love Island last night? Couples in the final and who could win

In a shock dumping, fan favourites Will Young and Jessie Wynter were kicked off the island after a public vote. The couples had voted which couples they thought were least compatible, with the public asked to vote for the least incompatible couple of these. The bottom three were Jessie and Will, Kai and Sanam, and Ron and Lana, but it was Jessie and Will who were voted off.

That leaves four couples left for the Love Island grand final: Ron and Lana, Sanam and Kai, Tanya and Shaq, and Samie and Tom.

Who are the favourites to win Love Island 2023?

The current favourites to win Love Island 2023 are Sanam Harrinanan and Kai Fagan, with Samie Elishi and Tom Clare in second place. Currently third favourites are Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins, and Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammed are in fourth place.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITVX tonight at 9pm.