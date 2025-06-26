Free school holiday activities in Stockbridge

The LifeCare Hub on Cheyne Street in Stockbridge is marking 50 years as the heart of the community – and this summer, the much-loved centre is giving back to local families with free school holiday activities for children.

Originally opened as Stockbridge House in 1975, the LifeCare Hub has grown into a vibrant, intergenerational community hub, welcoming over 47,000 visits each year. The bright, bustling space now offers more than 80 weekly activities for local people, providing everything from fitness and music to pop-up play to unpaid carers wellbeing support and a wide range of creative classes.

This summer, the hub is turning its attention to young people with a series of free Tuesday sessions 11am-12pm throughout July. Activities include Young Engineers, crafts, and dance and storytelling workshops – offering local children hands-on fun and learning while parents and carers enjoy a cuppa or lunch at the community café.

“Our mission is to make sure everyone feels welcome and connected, whatever their age,” says LifeCare’s Community Activities Coordinator Sarah Duckmanton “Seeing generations share the same space and support each other – it’s absolutely priceless.”

Despite its success, the charity hub faces rising costs and a projected shortfall of £30,000 this year. LifeCare has launched its urgent Love the LifeCare Hub appeal to secure the future of its vital spaces which mean so much to so many people.

“If every visitor gave £1, we’d cover our shortfall,” Sarah adds. “No donation is too small – please help us keep our hub going strong for generations to come.”

For details on children’s activities or to support the appeal, visit www.lifecare-edinburgh.org.uk.