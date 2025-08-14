Fringe 2025: The Best of Aussie Talent Lighting Up Edinburgh

From slapstick kids' comedy to sequin-soaked dance theatre, Australian performers are once again making a splash on the Royal Mile and beyond. Here's our pick of the top shows from Down Under that are winning over Fringe-goers this year.

Assembly George Square Studios

If you like your theatre with a dash of neon and a full-throttle 80s soundtrack, this one’s for you. All Fired Up is part musical, part dance party, and wholly uplifting. Featuring a cast of women over 40 and a community dance chorus, it’s a celebration of life, legwarmers and letting loose. With rave reviews out of Adelaide and a palpable sense of joy, it's a must-see for lovers of nostalgia and empowerment.

Garry Starr – Classic Penguins

Venue: Underbelly, George Square

Damien Warren-Smith returns as the ever-absurd Garry Starr, this time in a chaotic, semi-nude romp through 100 Penguin Classics in under an hour. Think Shakespeare meets slapstick with a hint of literary anarchy. If Fringe for you means unfiltered silliness and rapid-fire parody, Garry Starr has your ticket.

KINDER

Venue: Underbelly, Cowgate

A drag artist, a library and a catastrophic misunderstanding of a ‘reading hour’. Fresh from its award-winning, critically acclaimed run at Adelaide Fringe, KINDER comes to the Edinburgh Fringe. Finding poetry in panic and comedy in chaos, the show blends drag, theatre and storytelling to examine censorship and queer joy. Using drag as both a disguise and a magnifying glass, it asks; what does it mean to grow up?

The Listies – Make Some Noise

Venue: Assembly George Square

All Fired Up

Festival favourites The Listies are back and louder than ever. Their musical mischief and bottomless bag of fart jokes have made them a firm favourite for families. In Make Some Noise, they explore the science of sound with the volume turned all the way up. Parents will chuckle, kids will roar, and you’ll all leave humming their ridiculously catchy songs.

Basically Nocturnal

Venue: Gilded Balloon, Patter House

For the night owls, Thomas Currie’s Basically Nocturnal offers a refreshing late-night fix. With rich vocals, original songs, cello interludes, and stories from the witching hour, it’s cabaret with heart and humour. Each night is slightly different, with audience prompts guiding the narrative. One for fans of Tim Minchin and softly strange storytelling.