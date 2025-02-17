Jim Henson’s ‘Labyrinth: In Concert’ coming to Edinburgh

The musical fantasy hit will tour the UK in concert for the first time this year

Jim Henson’s original masterpiece will be screened at Edinburgh Usher Hall on November 29, accompanied by a live band and recordings of David Bowie's vocals, as part of a first ever UK-wide tour.

Fans will be transported to Goblin City in an exciting fusion of film and live music on stage, with the live band performing in sync with Bowie’s original vocals whilst the film plays on a large HD cinema screen.

Labyrinth’s loyal and steadfast cult following has grown for nearly 40 years since the film’s theatrical release on June 27, 1986.

Starring Bowie and Jennifer Connelly, as well as scores of goblins and creatures from the renowned Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, the cult classic features a soundtrack of unique and memorable melodies, with Bowie’s original songs like “Magic Dance”, “Underground” and “As the World Falls Down”.

Bowie’s music coupled with Trevor Jones’ orchestral score creates an enchanting musical experience, capturing the whimsical elements of the film.

Tickets to see Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert are on sale from Friday February 21, 10am at https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/