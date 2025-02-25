Local providers host event to support ageing adults and families

Local home care company Home Instead West Lothian are proud to announce that they have partnered with Carers of West Lothian and other local providers to host an upcoming Older People Provider’s & Memory Support Fayre - a free event which will support ageing adults, their families, and carers as they navigate through what they’re faced with.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will take place on Wednesday March 5, from 2pm - 4pm, at the Howden Park Centre, Livingston, EH54 6AE.

The event will bring together over 30 organisations, including Alzheimer Scotland, Age Scotland, and other community groups to provide attendees with valuable information and resources to enhance the lives of older adults in West Lothian. The organisations can support on a range of areas, including support services for older adults, dementia awareness, financial and legal matters, and home safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attendees will also have the opportunity to hear engaging, TED-style talks from local experts, including Professor June Andrews and Emma Goldie, Adult Support & Protection Lead Officer for West Lothian. They will provide trusted guidance and insights to help families and carers navigate the challenges of ageing.

Older People Providers & Memory Support Fayre Poster

One of the event’s highlights will be the Home Instead Virtual Dementia Tour Bus, a unique, immersive experience that allows participants to gain a deeper understanding of what it feels like to live with dementia. This powerful, hands-on experience deepens understanding and empathy for those living with dementia, providing families and carers with valuable insights to improve their care strategies.

Graham Stevenson, owner of Home Instead West Lothian, commented: “We are thrilled to host this fayre and bring together such a fantastic range of local services and support for older adults and their families. Often, families get in touch with us feeling unprepared for the challenges that old age can present, and this event is a great way to connect them with organisations that can offer practical help and guidance.

"This event is all about showcasing the valuable resources available right here in our community and celebrating the strength of local support for older adults. It’s a chance for everyone to come together, connect, and make a real difference."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Older People Provider’s Fayre is open to everyone, including ageing adults, family members, carers, and professionals in the care sector. No pre-booking is required, as attendees are welcome to drop in on the day. Complimentary teas, coffees, and refreshments will also be provided.

For more information about the event or Home Instead West Lothian, please call 01506 346 046 or visit https://www.homeinstead.co.uk/west-lothian/blog/older-people-providers-fayre/