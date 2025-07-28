Star of Live at the Apollo and 8 Out of 10 Cats comes to Edinburgh this September

Comedian Dane Baptiste – as seen on TV shows including Live at the Apollo, Mock the Week, and 8 Out of 10 Cats – brings his new tour show to Edinburgh on September 17 with a gig at Dreghorn Loan Hall.

The show is part of a ten-date tour of Scotland, organised by Aberdeen-based promoters Breakneck Comedy, which starts in Aberdeen on Friday, September 12 and finishes in Banchory on Sunday, September 21.

Dane started out in comedy in 2012, and just two years later in 2014, he was nominated for the Best Newcomer Award at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe – the first Black British comic to be nominated for the award. After his success in Edinburgh, Dane went on to create, write, and star in Sunny D (BBC Three, 2015 - 2016), and has appeared on radio shows including Just a Minute and The News Quiz on Radio 4.

Breakneck Comedy founder, Naz Hussain, says: “I’m so excited to be working with Dane on his tour of Scotland. As anyone who’s seen him on shows like Live at the Apollo will know, audiences can expect non-stop laughs and a great night of comedy”.

Naz explains that he believes comedy tours don’t have to be confined to big towns and venues, “at Breakneck Comedy we’re all about bringing big names to smaller places, so as well as cities such as Edinburgh, Glasgow, and Aberdeen, we make sure that our schedules include smaller towns and venues, that don’t normally get included in tours.

“I’m delighted that we’ve been able to add some new venues and locations to our list with Dane’s tour. For us it’s all about bringing comedy to as many people as possible and finding new venues and spaces that we can bring the laughter to” says Naz.