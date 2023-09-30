Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Edinburgh theatre company is inviting locals to audition for their upcoming production of Cinderella – with open auditions being held for several principal roles.

Stage Door Entertainment, who are producing their first pantomime this year at the newly refurbished Portobello Town Hall, are advertising paid leading roles including Cinderella, Buttons, the ugly sisters and the dame fairy godmother for both for locals and established actors.

The first round of auditions will see performers submit an audition tape where they will read a scene and perform a song that showcases their vocal range. Audition tapes must be submitted by October 6 and successful applicants will then be invited to an in-person audition on October 15.

Stage Door Entertainment co-founders, Tommie Travers and Aidan O’Brien said: “Not only are we thrilled to be producing our first pantomime together, we also are excited to be staging it in partnership with Portobello Town Hall - a venue and space we've been eager to use for years."

Stage Door co-founder, Tommie Travers, said: “We encourage everyone, including people who don’t have experience of being in a professional show to audition because everyone has to start somewhere. And if we can give someone their first break doing a professional show then even better so we’re open to everything.”

Tommie, who is the former musical director for the Brunton Theatre in Musselburgh co-founded Stage Door Entertainment in June with Aidan O’Brien with whom he had collaborated with for several years across many theatrical productions and have together amassed extensive experience in the industry.

“We know how much the community values a local production, and we’re pulling out all the stops to make it a Porty Panto to remember. To be a part of Portobello Town Hall’s new chapter is an absolute honour, and we can't wait to see what great things we can achieve together.”

Cinderella at Portobello Town Hall will run from November 28 until December 30. For tickets and information you can visit www.portypanto.com

After being closed for several years, Portobello Town Hall opened earlier in the year following a grass roots project led by local charity Portobello Central to restore the historic venue. Wendy Davies, a charity trustee said: “Portobello Central SCIO is thrilled to have teamed up with Stage Door Entertainment to bring live theatre back to Portobello Town Hall. We can’t wait to have Cinderella and her dysfunctional family back in Portobello.”

After reading over 20 scripts, producers Tommie and Adrian selected Edinburgh based Lewis C Baird as their writer and director after his script made them laugh throughout their read through. Tommie said: “There will be lots of references to the local area and it’s very funny and witty. We wanted the show to have heart and be family orientated but also be layered with tongue and cheek jokes for the adults.”

Tommie explained that, unlike traditional musical theatre, ‘every single show is different’ with with pantomime productions. He said: “The great thing about panto is it relies so heavily on audience participation and reaction. For a lot of kids and families it is often the only time they go to the theatre – it’s a tradition for them.”

Tommie and Adrian are encouraging people of all ages and backgrounds to apply and are also looking for talented young dancers to make up the ensemble of the show. If you would like to audition you can download an audition pack on the Stage Door website (you will also get a sneak peak of script).

CINDERELLA

FemalePlaying Age: 20-30Headstrong lead of this Panto. Cinders has a positive presence and holds her ground against her evil stepmother and her devious stepsisters.Strong singer & dancer.

BARONESS DAVINA HARDUP

FemalePlaying Age: 30-60Evil, devious villain of this Panto. Vicious stepmother of Cinderella, and Baroness of Portobello, longing to have more power and notoriety.Strong stage presence, strong singer, and exaggerated characterisation.

FAIRY MAGGIE

MaleNo specific age rangeDame of this Pantomime. Fairy Maggie has quick humour, conjures up beautiful magic, and loves a bottle of pink gin.Strong singer and comfortable in drag.

BUTTONS

Male/Female/Non-BinaryNo specific age rangeHilarious friend of Cinderella, and butler to Baroness Hardup. Chaotic and silly, not afraid to speak his mind.Strong comic performer and singer.

STEPSISTERS - STONKY & WONKY