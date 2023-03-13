Tickets go on sale for the tour of award-winning musical Hamilton today, March 13.

The hip-hop show, written by composer and actor Lin Manual-Miranda, will be embarking on its first UK tour next year. Hamilton has become a global sensation since premiering off-Broadway in 2015. The rapped-through musical tells the true story of Alexander Hamilton, who rose up from being a poor immigrant orphan to become a Founding Father of the US. It has won 11 Tony Awards including Best Musical, seven Olivier Awards, a Pulitzer Prize for Drama and a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.

Musical lovers living in or near the Capital are in luck – as the show is coming to Edinburgh next year.

A UK tour of hit musical Hamilton will be coming to Edinburgh next year. (Photo credit: ITV Studios)

Here’s everything you need to know to buy tickets for Hamilton in Edinburgh:

When is Hamilton coming to Edinburgh?

The hip-hop musical will play at Edinburgh’s Festival Theatre in 2024 for nine weeks. The show will run from Wednesday, February 28 to Saturday, April 27, 2024.

When do Hamilton tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 11am on Monday, March 13. However, friends of the theatre have been able to access priority booking from Monday, March 6.

How to get tickets for Hamilton in Edinburgh?

From 11am on March 13, the general public will be able to buy tickets for the show via the Capital Theatres website. Click here to check availability and buy.

Tickets are likely to sell out quickly, so make sure to buy early to avoid disappointment.

How much are tickets for Hamilton in Edinburgh?