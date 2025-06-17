Tom Rosenthal returns to Edinburgh Festival Fringe with new show 'Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I Am'

Award winning actor and comedian Tom Rosenthal will be returning to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this year with his brand new show, ‘Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I Am’. This marks Tom’s return to the festival with a full month long run after 5 years. Following his Fringe run, Tom will also be heading out on a brand new tour across the UK and Ireland in 2026, which will be his biggest tour to date.

Arctic Monkey’s album, ‘Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not’, hit the shelves in 2006. Tracks like I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor and When the Sun Goes Down became anthems, showcasing Turner’s sharp lyrics and observational storytelling.

Tom Rosenthal’s stand-up show, ‘Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I Am’, hits the Fringe in 2025.

Jokes like Wimbledon, Daniel Radcliffe and Some Weather We’re Having have the potential to become classics, showcasing Rosenthal’s sharp nose and observational squawking.

Tickets for ‘Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I Am’ tour on sale at www.tomrosenthal.net

As a comedian, Tom has received critical praise over the years for his relaxed observational comedy and sharply written punchlines. His previous show, ‘Manhood’, saw him receive rave reviews, notably being called a “striking show, raising questions and laughter in equal measure” (Brian Logan, The Guardian). Tom is also an award winning actor and comedian best known for his work in the award winning series Friday Night Dinner (Channel 4) and Plebs (ITV 2), which both set records for the highest audience and highest ratings for any comedy across their respective channels. Tom’s acting credits also include Lloyd of the Flies, Broadchurch (ITV) and Bridget Jones’ Baby. On screen, Tom has appeared on Drunk History (Comedy Central), Roast Battle (Comedy Central), 8 Out of 10 Cats (Channel 4), The Last Leg (Channel 4), The Great Pottery Throwdown (Channel 4), Pointless Celebrities (BBC One) and more. On stage, he is currently playing the titular role in The Government Inspector at the Chichester Festival Theatre.

EDINBURGH FRINGE LISTINGS INFORMATION:

Tom Rosenthal: Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I Am

Venue: Assembly Roxy, Upstairs

Date & Time: 30th July – 24th August at 6.15pm

Duration: 60 mins

Twitter: @rosentweets

Instagram: @rosengrams

Web: www.tomrosenthal.net