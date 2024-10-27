We’ve taken a look at all the city has to offer that set it apart from its biggest rival, Glasgow. From the very ground the city is built on to its tourist attractions, the differences are to be celebrated as special to each city.

Edinburgh’s history is a huge part of what attracts visitors to the city each year, because they know that they’re getting something that they just can’t get anywhere else.

So take a look at some of the differences we spotted, and let us know what unique Edinburgh things you love the most.

1 . The world's top Arts festivals The Edinburgh Festival Fringe is internationally renowned. It attracts performers and artists from across the world and is an important milestone in the career of many new acts. Over 2.6 million tickets were issued for around 3,000 shows at this year's festival. | Getty Images

2 . Dean Village The Dean Village is a picturesque spot in the centre of Edinburgh that feels very removed from the city landscape. Glasgow has its parks, but this feels very unique to Edinburgh. Photo: Getty Images

3 . The One O'Clock Gun Something that is definitely unique to Edinburgh is the One O'Clock Gun, which fires daily from Edinburgh Castle. You can also look forward to someone asking you what time the One O'Clock Gun goes off at. Photo: Eddie Messenger