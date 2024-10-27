16 unique things Edinburgh can offer that Glasgow can't including Edinburgh Zoo and chippy sauce

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 27th Oct 2024, 04:45 BST

As Scotland’s biggest cities, Edinburgh and Glasgow are often looked upon as rivals.

We’ve taken a look at all the city has to offer that set it apart from its biggest rival, Glasgow. From the very ground the city is built on to its tourist attractions, the differences are to be celebrated as special to each city.

Edinburgh’s history is a huge part of what attracts visitors to the city each year, because they know that they’re getting something that they just can’t get anywhere else.

So take a look at some of the differences we spotted, and let us know what unique Edinburgh things you love the most.

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe is internationally renowned. It attracts performers and artists from across the world and is an important milestone in the career of many new acts. Over 2.6 million tickets were issued for around 3,000 shows at this year's festival.

1. The world's top Arts festivals

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe is internationally renowned. It attracts performers and artists from across the world and is an important milestone in the career of many new acts. Over 2.6 million tickets were issued for around 3,000 shows at this year's festival. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Dean Village is a picturesque spot in the centre of Edinburgh that feels very removed from the city landscape. Glasgow has its parks, but this feels very unique to Edinburgh.

2. Dean Village

The Dean Village is a picturesque spot in the centre of Edinburgh that feels very removed from the city landscape. Glasgow has its parks, but this feels very unique to Edinburgh. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Something that is definitely unique to Edinburgh is the One O'Clock Gun, which fires daily from Edinburgh Castle. You can also look forward to someone asking you what time the One O'Clock Gun goes off at.

3. The One O'Clock Gun

Something that is definitely unique to Edinburgh is the One O'Clock Gun, which fires daily from Edinburgh Castle. You can also look forward to someone asking you what time the One O'Clock Gun goes off at. Photo: Eddie Messenger

Photo Sales
The Elephant House in Edinburgh has often been referenced as the birthplace of Harry Potter. JK Rowling is said to have written parts of the series there - the Scotsman Hotel was also home to Rowling while she wrote the final chapters of the last book.

4. It's the birthplace of Harry Potter

The Elephant House in Edinburgh has often been referenced as the birthplace of Harry Potter. JK Rowling is said to have written parts of the series there - the Scotsman Hotel was also home to Rowling while she wrote the final chapters of the last book. Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Love YourEdinburgh
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice