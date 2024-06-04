Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Good news for football fans in Edinburgh as city pub is named as one of UK’s best Euro 2024 fan zones

With Euro 2024 kicking off on June 14, football lovers will be looking for the best venues to watch the action unfold

To help out those not heading to Germany, Betway has analysed data from 18 Euro fan zones in the UK - and found that an Edinburgh pub is one of the country’s top places to watch the games this summer.

The online betting company produced the ranking based on entry cost, Google searches, ratings, and prices of soft drinks and transportation. And it's good news for Edinburgh footie fans, as one of the city's bars has been named as one of the three best places to enjoy the Euros.

Millennium Square in Leeds was named the UK’s best Euro 2024 fan zone, with 8,100 Google searches in the last six months. It also costs only £5 to enter.

In third spot is popular Edinburgh pub The Three Sisters. The lively Cowgate venue earned its lofty position by offering free entry where fans can watch all the games on the big screen. It also boasts an impressive average Google rating of 4.1 and a high search volume of 8,100 in the last six months.

Betway says The Three Sisters stands out for its affordability, ranking as the third cheapest in the study for a soft drink, with a Coke costing around £1.60 in the Scottish capital.

In its description of the Capital boozer, they wrote: “With its combination of accessibility, value, and lively ambience, The Three Sisters offers a good home to fans eager to immerse themselves in the Euros spirit”.