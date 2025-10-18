Edinburgh bucket list: 15 things you need to do in Edinburgh before the end of 2025

We take a look at 15 things to do in Edinburgh before the end of 2025.

There’s still plenty of life left in 2025 and it’s a jam packed end to the year with festivals and then the much anticipated Christmas Market.

We’ve taken a look at just some of the things you can do in the city between now and January 1, from rodeo festivals to the classic Christmas soundtracks in the amazing St Giles.

Keep reading to see 15 things you have to do in Edinburgh before the end of 2025.

Experience the iconic Edinburgh Castle transformed by enchanting light and sound installations, featuring immersive trails and mythical creatures.

1. Castle of Light at Edinburgh Castle

Experience the iconic Edinburgh Castle transformed by enchanting light and sound installations, featuring immersive trails and mythical creatures. | 3x1

Indulge in the sights, sounds, and smells of the holiday season with food, drinks, crafts, and gifts at the traditional market based in Princes Street Gardens. Who can resist a hot chocolate and a go on the ferris wheel.

2. Princes Street Gardens Christmas Market

Indulge in the sights, sounds, and smells of the holiday season with food, drinks, crafts, and gifts at the traditional market based in Princes Street Gardens. Who can resist a hot chocolate and a go on the ferris wheel. | PA

Wander through a magical, illuminated outdoor trail in the Royal Botanic Garden.

3. Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh Christmas light trail

Wander through a magical, illuminated outdoor trail in the Royal Botanic Garden. | Phil Wilkinson

Go ice skating in a beautiful setting on George Street, perfect for a festive outing.

4. Edinburgh Ice Skating

Go ice skating in a beautiful setting on George Street, perfect for a festive outing. Photo: Submitted

