Award-winning Edinburgh city restaurant seeking new owners after going up for sale

A top-rated Edinburgh restaurant just a stone's throw from bustling Princes Street is up for sale.

Since opening in 2016, Forage & Chatter has won numerous awards and boasts an impressive 4.7 out of 5 stars in customer ratings on Google, from over 580 reviews.

The restaurant, located on Alva Street, is described as one of Edinburgh's "hidden culinary treasures" and was recently hailed by travel bible Conde Nast Traveller as one of best places to eat in the city.

A listing for the sale on the Restaurant Agency website reads: “An opportunity to acquire a successful and established business in the heart of Edinburgh's West End food and drink circuit and close to Diageos Johnnie Walker Experience tourist attraction on Princes Streetand a stone's throw from a wide variety of cafes, restaurants, bars and retailers.

“Forage and Chatter has traded since 2016 from this city centre location offering c.170 sq m (c. 1,800 sq ft) in total over lower street level (i.e. basement with conservatory) on the corner of Alva Street and Queensferry Street. The current business trades at very healthy levels post-Covid and enjoys a strong presence on social media with many 5 star reviews and lets its food speak for itself in terms of exposure - and is rated as one of Edinburgh's 'hidden culinary treasures.

The listing adds: “The business will likely be sold without the current branding and I.P. unless any new operator wishes to consider that option.”

More details can be found on TheRestaurant Agency’s website.