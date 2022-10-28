Edinburgh's popular Pitt market has announced they will be running their "last ever" event this weekend.

The business is closing its Pitt Street location at the end of August, but will be opening up a new space on the shores of the Firth of Forth next year.

While the The Pitt could only hold seven stalls, the Granton site will be three times the size, so will have room for 21 stalls. There will also be a dedicated events space with a capacity of 750.

The Pitt – a street food market in Edinburgh - is moving to a new site in Granton

Announcing their final weekend on social media, the Pitt said: "Join us for the last-ever Pitt on Pitt Street this Friday and Saturday!

"Our new spot in Granton isn't forecast to open until next spring/summer, so you'd better stock up on memories before we start hibernating.

"This weekend, we've got live ceilidh bands, guest traders, and our usual residents. Halloween costumes are very much welcome! Doors from six, tunes eight 'til late."

In recent years, Leith has become a real hotspot for thriving outdoor venues, with another weekend market near the docks which provides opportunities for local businesses to sell their own locally made produce and gifts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this month, the Evening News reported that an abandoned Leith industrial unit could soon be converted into an indoor and outdoor food marketplace with retail stalls.

Plans were submitted to the council to convert the 800sqm storage unit in a bid to drive regeneration in the area.

Under the proposals the marketplace will have a variety of stalls for retail and food as well as local artists.

The unit, built in the 70s, is also located to the right of Balfour Street and can be accessed from an alley between the former Crawfords store and a kebab takeaway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s located behind the former Crawfords Furniture Warehouse that operated for nearly 50 years until its owner passed away recently.