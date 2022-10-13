Artisan Van Director Lynsey Bozkurt has submitted plans to the council to convert the 800sqm storage unit in a bid to drive regeneration in the area.

Under the proposals the marketplace will have a variety of stalls for retail and food as well as local artists.

The unit, built in the 70s, is also located to the right of Balfour Street and can be accessed from an alley between the former Crawfords store and a kebab takeaway.

It’s located behind the former Crawfords Furniture Warehouse that operated for nearly 50 years until its owner passed away recently.

Previous proposals for student accommodation and residential flats on the site that have fallen through or been refused in recent years.

But Ms Bozkurt said that she is confident that the area would benefit from the plans and as the area has seen a growing demand for similar markets.

It comes as the Pitt has seen a boom in popularity and is set to move under expansion plans at the end of October. The new site in Granton will be three times the size of the current Pitt Street location with dedicated events space with a capacity of 750.

Leith has become a hotspot for thriving outdoor venues with another weekend market near the docks which provides opportunities for local businesses to sell their own locally made produce and gifts.

Ms Bozkurt said: "We are applying for planning permission for change of use for the land/ property at 254 Leith walk EH65EL. The current use in place is class six distribution and storage but was used as a retail store for the last 14 years.

"We have a project for a marketplace both indoor and outdoor, the marketplace will have a variety of stalls for retail and food. The market will have lots of allocated space just for local artists.

"The opening hours of the marketplace will be 9am-7pm. We have taken the surrounding residential buildings into consideration when deciding on the opening and closing times.