Change The Chat: Groundbreaking anti-misogyny service for women facing workplace and institutional trauma is the first of its kind in Scotland

Driven by her own experiences with sexual assault during university, workplace trauma and a breast cancer diagnosis, Edinburgh-based former third sector Chief Executive Emma Walker has turned two pioneering projects she launched in 2014 (Mothers Work) and 2019 (Change The Chat) to support women at work into a powerful new organisation dedicated to reshaping workplace, university and healthcare culture at a time when misogyny, discrimination and abuse continues to rise.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Change The Chat is the first organisation of its kind in Scotland to work simultaneously with women who have had a traumatic experience and with organisations who have committed to do no more harm.

Women can share their personal accounts in confidence, often for the first time, and are then supported to make an informed decision about their next steps. Change The Chat can help survivors to find the language needed to raise the alarm or make a complaint, source an employment lawyer or counselling support, and provide next steps to allow women to move forward with their lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anonymised data is used to inform Change The Chat’s work with organisations - from culture audits, Speakeasy focus groups for employees and leaders, a dedicated employee helpline and workshops on building a Stand Up Speak Up culture. There’s also a whistleblowing service for people who are considering raising the alarm about wrongdoing for the benefit of the wider public, projects focusing on particular sectors such as politics and education, and a meet-up for intersectional feminist activists planned for autumn.

Emma Walker, Founder and Director of Change The Chat — a pioneering organisation supporting women who!ve experienced trauma at work, in education or in healthcare, and helping organisations commit to doing no more harm.

Emma Walker, Founder and Director said: “Women are harmed in businesses of all sizes across Scotland every single day. They are then silenced, legally via the use of a non disclosure agreement or by our society which tells women that they are troublemakers for speaking up. When organisations talk about reaching gender equality or learning lessons from previous wrongdoing, the experiences of the survivors are never part of the solution. They are silenced, forgotten and their stories remain unheard.

The real learning lies in the lessons that survivors can teach us - about what they have been through, how they should have been protected and what needs to happen to create real change. That’s where Change The Chat comes in. We work with organisations to face reality head on whilst supporting women to be heard and move forward with their lives.”

To find out more about Change The Chat’s services visit www.changethechat.org