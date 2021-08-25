George IV Bridge: All the businesses still closed on George IV Bridge and Candlemaker Row after Edinburgh fire (Image credit: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

The confirmation of road closures in the heart of Edinburgh’s Old Town today comes after a devastating blaze ripped through historic buildings on George IV Bridge on Tuesday.

Dozens of local businesses on George IV Bridge and Candlemaker Row will remain closed as the roads continue to be closed off to traffic and emergency services remain on the scene.

Those believed to have been particularly impacted by the fallout from the blaze are the Elephant House Cafe, Patisserie Valerie, Frankenstein Pub and Oz Bar.

But many more businesses have felt the impact of the incident as roads remained cordoned off in the City Centre.

Andrew McRae, policy chair at the Federation of Small Businesses in Scotland and Edinburgh business owner, said yesterday: “On behalf of local firms in Edinburgh’s Old Town, I want to extend my thanks to the emergency services who have been working hard since the early hours of this morning.

"It is the hope of all Edinburgh locals that no-one has been seriously hurt in this dreadful incident.

“While it is too early to talk to the business impact of the fire, FSB stands ready to work with local firms and government at all levels to get this historic area back on its feet. It has been a hard 18 months for many Edinburgh businesses and today’s fire will make recovery that much harder.”

Which Edinburgh businesses have closed due to the George IV Bridge fire?

Italian restaurant Vittoria took to social media to inform customers that while their George IV Bridge branch was unaffected by the blaze, it would be closed on Tuesday evening and until road closures are lifted.

"Vittoria on the Bridge will be closed this evening following the fire on George IV Bridge this morning,” the restaurant group wrote on Facebook.

“While there is no damage to our restaurant the entire Vittoria team would like to pass on our best wishes to our neighbours and we'd like to say thank you to our customers who have been in touch this morning."

Likewise, Candlemaker Row boutique Black Moon Botanica posted on their Facebook page, describing the incident as “a blow for all of us who have just started to get back to some semblance of normal business, during the busy last week of Fringe.”

They added: “We hope this will be very temporary, but the police have given no indication of how long it might take to ensure the buildings are safe.”

Here are the Edinburgh businesses which are currently closed due to George IV Bridge and Candlemaker Row road closures.

George IV Bridge businesses

Angus Cafe

Frankenstein Pub

Elephant House Cafe

Patisserie Valerie

Vittoria on the Bridge

George IV Bar

The Outsider

The Cellar Door

Edinburgh Central Library

The National Library of Scotland

Cafe Andaluz George IV Bridge

Scran cafe

Uncles Coffee & Sandwich Bar

Deli Global cafe

Sichuan House

Nando’s Chambers Street/George IV Bridge

Thistle’s Gifts

Pizza Paradise

Candlemaker Row businesses

Black Moon Botanica

Little Blue Door vintage

Oz Bar

Sauce Edinburgh

Greyfriar’s Bobby Bar

Outline Hair

Pieute

Divino Enoteca (5 Merchant Street)

Slurp at the Kirk

Transreal Fiction

Lackdhu Collective

