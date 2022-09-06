Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Edinburgh brothers, Ross and Craig Davidson, who took over the family business in 2015, said they had been planning for a rise in costs for over a year but, despite this, some of their prices have inevitably had to increase.

The third generation pet shop owners said they pride their business on quality organic products for animals, often buying stock from small, local businesses that have all had to put up their prices in the last year.

Brothers Craig (left) and Ross Davidson at their new shop at the Gyle which officially opened last weekend.

Craig Davidson, 27, told the Evening News: “Before we would see a price increase every March and that was normal throughout the industry.

“Now we see them every month or every two months. And you know that it’s not profiteering because some of the brands are pricing themselves out of what I would say is affordable.”

Craig said energy costs are now roughly double than what they were this time last year and the bills for fridges, freezers and cost to run dog grooming equipment was “crazy.”

Describing the current energy costs, Craig said “they’re mad.” He said: “We built the business from selling the best, and we believe raw food is often the best for your dog or cat – but these are held in ‘power zappers’.

Dofos pride themselves on selling quality organic pet foods.

“We’ve had to do a 10 per cent price increase for dog grooming. We’re still competitive but we had to do it, it wasn’t something we wanted to do.”

The Davidson brothers said they decided to sell their company van after a soar in petrol prices and have found it more cost effective to use a courier service. The spike in petrol prices has also meant consumers have to spend £50 instead of £20 to get free delivery for the scheme to be cost effective.

But the enterprising brothers said if they had not taken measures earlier last year, some of their products would be even more expensive.

Ross, 31, said: “When we saw a rise in costs our priority was to maintain the quality of the product but to make sure we could still reach our customer base if the cost of living got higher.

“That was a real struggle for us to find good products at the right prices.”

Craig said: “Over the last year we starting buying our natural treats by the shipping container just because prices were going up every month sometimes. We bulk bought for a year and that allowed us to hold the stock at a price that we knew we could continue to sell it at.”

Ross added: “I think we’re lucky we’ve got loyal customers. The price increases have been in retrospect of the running costs but we’ve never really felt the big pinch. It’s noticeably more, but that’s in proportion to the product prices now.”

Dofos Pet Store was founded by their grandparents in 1953, with their flagship shop located just off Leith Walk on Blenheim Place.