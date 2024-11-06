A budget airline has launched the first flights and package holidays on a new year-round route from Edinburgh to Agadir in Morocco.

The new twice-weekly service from EasyJet started on Wednesday, November 6 and will operate every Wednesday and Saturday throughout the year.

Travellers searching for sun, sea, and culinary delights will find it all in Agadir, with its sweeping crescent beach. Set by the Atlantic Ocean on Morocco's west coast, at the foot of the Atlas Mountains, it is one of Morocco's major cities, with a busy and vibrant port.

With a coastline that stretches for 10 kilometres, it's a brilliant beach destination, with plenty of sun-drenched promenades to choose from, where travellers can eat, drink, and bask in the sun, throughout the winter and summer.

Great value seats are available to book from £21.99 on EasyJet.com and via the mobile app. Package holiday provider easyJet holidays also has a vast range of getaways available, with packages available right up until March 31, 2026.

All EasyJet holidays packages include flights, hotel, 23kg luggage and transfers on beach holidays, all covered by its Ultimate Flexibility, offering freedom to change a booking, a refund guarantee, and best price guarantee.

Ali Gayward, EasyJet’s UK Country Manager, said: “Scottish sunseekers will love our new service from Edinburgh to Agadir, offering them more travel options than ever before, so they can explore this and other top beach destinations across our network throughout the year.

“With thousands of package holidays across beach and city breaks available via EasyJet holidays, there’s something for everyone.”

Kate Sherry, Edinburgh Airport Chief Commercial Officer (Aero), said: “We know winter sun is top of the agenda for many people right now, and these new flights to Agadir with easyJet are perfect for those seeking warm weather and days by the beach without waiting on the seasons to change.

“With the colder, darker nights drawing in we’re sure this route will prove a big hit with our passengers, and we look forward to working with EasyJet on its success.”