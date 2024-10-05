Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A low-cost airline has announced flights from Edinburgh to a breathtaking destination on the bucket list of many travellers.

Jet2 has shared details of their once-in-a-lifetime trips to Iceland that include Northern Lights tours.

The carrier will run two dedicated trips departing from Edinburgh Airport early next year, including one four-night trip on February 5 and one three-night trip on February 9. The latter trip is ideally timed for the February half-term school holidays.

Thanks to its abundance of natural wonders and wide variety of sights to see, Iceland has continued to experience strong demand. From the world’s most northernmost capital, Reykjavik, to volcanic landscapes and the night skies featuring the spectacular Northern Lights, it is easy to see why Iceland is deemed a once-in-a-lifetime trip.

When booking and travelling to the Iceland, customers can choose from award-winning flights with Jet2.com or package options with Jet2CityBreaks which are available for a low £60 per person deposit. In one ATOL-protected package, Jet2CityBreaks bookings include a guided Northern Lights Tour, return flights with Jet2.com, including 22kg hold luggage and coach transfers, as well as a choice of central hotels in Reykjavik. In addition, unforgettable excursions are available to purchase including those to the Golden Circle and South Shore.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “This winter will see us operate our biggest ever Iceland programme, which comes in response to the fantastic demand from our customers and independent travel agent partners.

“We are delighted to be waving off our first customers to Iceland today for the Winter 24/25 season, marking the start of what we know will be another busy and successful season.

“With an unrivalled programme on sale, including scheduled flights and once-in-a-lifetimes trips from ten of our UK airport bases, our customers are guaranteed the best choice and flexibility when it comes to travelling to Iceland for a magical winter escape.”