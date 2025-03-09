An Edinburgh bistro which boasts stunning sea views and heaps of rave reviews has gone on the market.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harbour Bistro, at Pier Place in Newhaven, is described as a “highly regarded” eatery with a “wonderful reputation”.

The venue, which was dubbed a “discreet gem” by one food reviewer, is available for a leasehold price of £25,000, with the annual rent set at £21,600.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A listing for the venue on RightBiz reads: “The Harbour Bistro is a stylish eating place which offers a wonderful dining experience with great value for money. Our clients have built up an exceptional reputation since opening the business which can be seen with online reviews and the levels of repeat custom.

“Seating a comfortable 20 covers, with potential for some outdoor seating, the location opposite Newhaven Harbour adds a great feel to what is on offer. Our clients choose to trade just 4 or 5 days per week, there is certainly scope to extend these opening hours to take advantage of this busy part of the city.

”The property is situated on Pier Place in the heart of the desirable Newhaven area of Edinburgh, just 2 miles north of Edinburgh city centre. Overlooking the harbour and close to the last tram stop on the line, the business benefits from significant levels of passing trade, both pedestrian and vehicular. The area has seen significant residential development over recent years, making it a popular area to stay as well as attracting visitors and tourists.

”The property is offered on a new 5 year lease at a rent of £1,800 per month (£21,600 per annum). There is a deposit currently held by the landlord of £4,500. A guide price of £25,000 is sought for the leasehold interest in the property and all fixtures & fittings pertaining thereto. (The current owner has a selection of artwork and a model ship which is NOT included in the sale).”

You can see the full listing on the Rightbiz website here.

Sign up today for our free breaking newsletters and get all of the biggest stories direct to your inbox. Click here to sign up.