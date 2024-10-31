A popular Edinburgh pub is searching for the “mindless thug” who smashed one of their windows with a stool.

Staff at the Old Chain Pier, on Trinity Crescent in Newhaven, shared CCTV video footage on their social media which appears to show a male in dark clothing picking a stool and using it to break a hatch window before walking off.

In a post on Facebook, the pub’s owners wrote: “Almost a year to the day since Storm Babet destroyed our panoramic window, someone decided to celebrate the anniversary by smashing our hatch window on Friday night.

“If any of our neighbours saw or heard anything, please get in touch. The videos have been sent to the police.”

Locals condemned the act of vandalism, with one pub regular saying: “How absolutely infuriating! Mindless thuggery.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.05am on Saturday, 26 October, we received a report of vandalism in the Trinity Crescent area of Edinburgh.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

It is another financial blow for the Old Chain Pier, who were counting the cost of storm damage which left the venue flooded and with broken windows last October.

The pub, which overhangs the Firth of Forth, is well-known for the stunning sea views it offers customers. But that very selling point has impacted business, with the owner admitting storm damage including broken windows, flooding and electrical damage would cost thousands of pounds to repair.