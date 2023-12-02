The bar has brought back breakfasts and is set to launch a festive menu for December.

Breakfasts are back at the Old Chain Pier

An Edinburgh seafront pub recovering after storm damage worth thousands of pounds has brought back breakfasts and is launching its festive menu for December and January.

The Old Chain Pier at Trinity Crescent was hit by storm babet in October, causing broken windows, flooding and electrical damage that will cost thousands to repair.

The pub which overhangs the Firth of Forth was famous for its breakfasts a few years ago. After current owner Calum Mackay took over the pub has been hit hard by covid, the national shortage of hospitality staff and storm babet.

But it has weathered the challenges with style. During lockdowns they opened a takeaway hatch and served morning rolls, coffee, sweet treats and home-made sausage rolls to the local community.

Now the pub is bouncing back stronger again, with the return of healthy breakfasts, a festive menu for December and deals already planned for next year. It comes after a new head chef who joined the team earlier this year has given the kitchen a new lease of life.

January Watson, Area Manager for the Malt Group told the Evening News: “In April of this year, after losing our previous chef at short notice around Christmas, and a few very unstable months without a leader in the kitchen, our new head chef started and brought a new life to the whole team, both in the kitchen and front of house. We are so lucky to have found him – he has brought on a team of talented chefs who are able to prep and cook two menus in our tiny kitchen, serving up to 300 covers a day at peak times.”

The breakfast menu is in keeping with the theme of fresh, locally sourced, seasonal produce, so there’s not a full Scottish in sight. Guests can sample dishes like kipper & poached egg, cold smoked trout benedict, and scotch rarebit, a Scottish twist on the Welsh breakfast classic, as well as modern classics like smashed avocado on toast and granola with baked plums.

For the festive season the chef decided to add some festive flavours to the whole menu for the month of December and early January, instead of offering a limited set menu. The pub is expected to be busy with groups of friends and families looking for a special setting for their Christmas catch-up so booking is recommended.

Launching on Monday 4th December the festive inspired menu will feature dishes like ox cheek with pigs in blankets, stuffing, braised red cabbage, roast potatoes, carrots & parsnips, yorkshire pudding & gravy; “Squashetta” - roasted maple squash, beetroot hummus, crispy sage & feta on toasted sourdough; a festive chicken burger with cranberry sauce, stuffing, smoked cheddar and a pig-in-a-blanket skewer; boozy cranachan, with raspberries, drambuie cream and rolled oats; and an I.J. Mellis cheese board, paired perfectly with Port of Leith Tawny Port.