An independent award-winning brewery which has operated in South Queensferry for more than 170 years has been forced to close due to rising energy prices, the economic downturn and the cost of living crisis.

The Ferry Brewery at Bankhead Road, which opened in 1851, runs a tap room bar at the site as well as a shop on South Queensferry High Street and sells its beers across the UK. Its owners announced last night that it will close this weekend after struggling to cope with rising costs hitting businesses and consumers across the country, saying “it is no longer financially viable”. The brewery’s bid to open a pub in its store on South Queensferry High Street was thrown out by council officials last May due to the “unacceptable impact” it would have on nearby residents.

A spokesperson for Ferry Brewery said: “We are saddened to convey that our brewery will be closing for good. These unprecedented times have taken a significant toll on our business, including increased energy and supplies costs, economic downturn, reduced customer confidence and spending, and lengthy licensing delays, all of which have made it unfeasible for us to continue.

Stock photo taken in 2017 of Mike Moran of The Ferry Brewery with a ferry crossing beer. Photo by Alistair Linford.

“After much careful consideration and consultation with our finance team, we have concluded that it is no longer financially viable for us to operate under the current conditions.

“We would like to express our gratitude to our Ferry family and our customers for your loyalty and support over the years. It has been an honour to serve you and our community, and we are grateful for all the memories and friendships we have made during this time. We have crafted some exceptional award-winning beers over the years and have enjoyed every minute. We shall miss it deeply. Thank you for being a part of our journey; we hope you enjoyed it as much as we have. Hope to see you on the other side of the bar soon!”

The owners hope as many customers as possible will join them this weekend at the brewery’s tap bar at it’s Bankhead Farm Steading home to mark the end of the business. They added: “One last hurrah, our tap bar will be open as usual this Friday and Saturday, 21st & 22nd April, from 12noon to 8pm.”