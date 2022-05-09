Travelodge is hiring for 15 open roles, which include Bar Café Team Member, Reception Team Member, Housekeeping Supervisor, Housekeeping Team Member.

These jobs will involve working in one of the Capital’s 10 hotels, such as Edinburgh Airport Travelodge, Edinburgh Cameron Toll Travelodge, Edinburgh Central Travelodge, Edinburgh Central Waterloo Place Travelodge, Edinburgh Haymarket Travelodge and Edinburgh Park Travelodge

Travelodge wants to see applications from all candidates, including Ukrainian refugees who have a right to work in the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The chain said it is committed to supporting any employees who are parents. They do so by offering jobs close to home, flexible working hours around the school run, a range of benefits and a path into management.

Hannah Thomson, Travelodge Chief People Officer, said: “Hospitality is one of the world’s fastest growing industries and there has never been a better time than now to join a sector that can open a door to endless opportunities.

"We are gearing up for a busy 2022 summer season in Edinburgh, so if you have passion, determination and a real desire to look after people then we will help you learn the rest, as joining Travelodge opens the door to training, coaching and career progression.

There are jobs open at several Travelodge locations across the Capital.