Edinburgh laser pioneer appoints photonics leader to advisory board

Chromacity said laser expert John Lincoln was joining the company’s strategic advisory board as part of the plans.

Lincoln is chief executive of the UK’s Photonics Leadership Group, which provides guidance to the UK government to highlight opportunities for maximising the growth and adoption of lasers and photonic technologies. He also holds roles at a variety of photonics associations, including The Future Photonics Hub and SPIE, where he is strategic advisor for Europe.

Chromacity, which develops ultrafast fibre lasers for a wide range of scientific and industrial applications, last month closed a £1.2 million funding round involving existing investors, Kelvin Capital, Eos and Scottish Enterprise, as well as new investor ESM Investments.

The firm, which was founded in 2013, will use the funding to expand its workforce, particularly within its manufacturing and research and development divisions.

Lincoln, a former laser engineer, said: “I’ve been in the laser industry for 30 years and was involved in the first wave of pioneering ultrafast lasers.

“It's now intriguing to be involved in Chromacity, who are taking the next step and enhancing complex systems, with remote installation capability and plug-and-play functionality.”

He said the firm was ideally positioned to capitalise on the growing advanced materials market.

“The key to working with these advanced materials – processing them and measuring them – is having agility in the wavelength of your lasers,” he said.

“I'm interested in companies that are inherently flexible in laser technology, and Chromacity has that at its core.”

Shahida Imani, chief executive of Chromacity, said: “With his vast depth of knowledge and experience in the development of ultrashort-pulsed lasers, we’re thrilled to welcome John to our advisory board.

“Crucially, John also brings an in-depth understanding of the emerging opportunities for ultrafast lasers and photonics – from government-led policy to shifts in corporate thinking, and how that can establish future direction.”

Having initially commenced its growth raise last year, the firm last month closed the funding round, after securing a second tranche of funding that included the new investment from Stirling-based ESM.

