Rico’s Ristorante on Castle Street, Edinburgh has launched an all-new summer menu, so I went along for an exclusive taste test to see what it had to offer.

This new dining experience features a scrumptious two course brunch menu, with the selection of signature favourites as well as a coalescence of flavours that transported me to the streets of Rome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entering the restaurant is an unrivalled experience, as I stepped foot into what felt like a Vettriano painting in an erotic, yet minimalist sort of way. The black celestial walls with the twinkling lights painted a picture of a starry night. The walls were in unison with the warm red velvet chairs that set an Italian ambience as they lined the zebra-printed floors.

EEN reporter Annabelle Gauntlett tries Rico's new summer brunch menu.

The sleek, modern bar is situated on the left side of the entrance walkway and accompanied by professionally trained mixologists who make a range of familiar favourites, in addition to unique Italian cocktail blends. As I was escorted to the dining area, I was immediately drawn to the spiralling, layered glass chandelier that created a kaleidoscope of light. There were two rows of seating areas parallel to each other, as well as individual velvet booths that cocooned me whilst adding to the luxurious setting.

I tried a selection of dishes from the two course menu, including their smoked ricotta ravioli, agnolotti carbonara BBQ Shetland cod and Loch Etive sea trout. From start to finish, the portion sizes were appropriate, and the food was delicately fresh with staggered breaks in accordance to each course. The showstopper dish was the Shetland cod that was beautifully charcoaled, leaving a gentle barbecue taste as the fish effortlessly melted with each bite. Alongside the succulent cod fillet were Blairgowrie asparagus with a moreish roe butter sauce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those with a sweet tooth, a range of candy confections are available outside the summer brunch menu. However, after indulging in a delicious two course meal, I tried the light palette-cleansing lemon and raspberry sorbet. This zesty blend of flavours worked beautifully, and elegantly complimented the previous courses.

Starting from June 3 through to August, brunch tickets will be available for £45 per person and include a Summer Spritz Cocktail on arrival, sharing plates of Cicchetti for the table, a main dish of your choice and a half bottle of Prosecco per person.