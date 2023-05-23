News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Sophie Ellis-Bextor eyed for Eurovision 2024
Ray Stevenson: Tributes paid as Star Wars and Thor actor dies
Martin Lewis’s ‘monumental’ warning on energy prices and bills
Niall Horan announced new tour - how to get tickets and dates
Major Madeleine McCann update: police gather at remote reservoir

Edinburgh restaurant review: I tried Italian restaurant Rico’s new unmissable summer brunch menu

First look at what’s to offer at Edinburgh Italian restaurant with their all new delectable summer dining menu

By Annabelle Gauntlett
Published 23rd May 2023, 04:45 BST- 2 min read

Rico’s Ristorante on Castle Street, Edinburgh has launched an all-new summer menu, so I went along for an exclusive taste test to see what it had to offer.

This new dining experience features a scrumptious two course brunch menu, with the selection of signature favourites as well as a coalescence of flavours that transported me to the streets of Rome.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Entering the restaurant is an unrivalled experience, as I stepped foot into what felt like a Vettriano painting in an erotic, yet minimalist sort of way. The black celestial walls with the twinkling lights painted a picture of a starry night. The walls were in unison with the warm red velvet chairs that set an Italian ambience as they lined the zebra-printed floors.

EEN reporter Annabelle Gauntlett tries Rico's new summer brunch menu.EEN reporter Annabelle Gauntlett tries Rico's new summer brunch menu.
EEN reporter Annabelle Gauntlett tries Rico's new summer brunch menu.
Most Popular

The sleek, modern bar is situated on the left side of the entrance walkway and accompanied by professionally trained mixologists who make a range of familiar favourites, in addition to unique Italian cocktail blends. As I was escorted to the dining area, I was immediately drawn to the spiralling, layered glass chandelier that created a kaleidoscope of light. There were two rows of seating areas parallel to each other, as well as individual velvet booths that cocooned me whilst adding to the luxurious setting.

I tried a selection of dishes from the two course menu, including their smoked ricotta ravioli, agnolotti carbonara BBQ Shetland cod and Loch Etive sea trout. From start to finish, the portion sizes were appropriate, and the food was delicately fresh with staggered breaks in accordance to each course. The showstopper dish was the Shetland cod that was beautifully charcoaled, leaving a gentle barbecue taste as the fish effortlessly melted with each bite. Alongside the succulent cod fillet were Blairgowrie asparagus with a moreish roe butter sauce.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For those with a sweet tooth, a range of candy confections are available outside the summer brunch menu. However, after indulging in a delicious two course meal, I tried the light palette-cleansing lemon and raspberry sorbet. This zesty blend of flavours worked beautifully, and elegantly complimented the previous courses.

Starting from June 3 through to August, brunch tickets will be available for £45 per person and include a Summer Spritz Cocktail on arrival, sharing plates of Cicchetti for the table, a main dish of your choice and a half bottle of Prosecco per person.

BBQ Shetland cod with Blairgowrie asparagus and a roe butter sauce.BBQ Shetland cod with Blairgowrie asparagus and a roe butter sauce.
BBQ Shetland cod with Blairgowrie asparagus and a roe butter sauce.
Related topics:EdinburghRome